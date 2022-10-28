Overwatch 2 will truly obtain some stability modifications earlier than the second season, regardless of what Blizzard initially stated. Earlier this month Blizzard advised us that we would not be seeing any hero modifications till Season 2. Nicely, that is not true any extra, as a blog post from neighborhood supervisor AndyB on the Overwatch boards knowledgeable us that we might see modifications to a variety of characters as early as November 15, together with D.Va, Genji, Sombra, Kiriko, and possibly the perfect tank within the recreation proper now Zarya.

23 HOURS AGO