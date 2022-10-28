Read full article on original website
Deer, elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
NBCMontana
Original Governor's Mansion, prestigious symbol of Montana's wealth
HELENA, Mont. — Helena once laid claim to having more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. They came to Montana's rough and tumble gold camp and built their mansions. Not far from our State Capital stands a landmark rich in politics and celebrities. There's...
centraloregondaily.com
Conservation groups sue over Montana wolf harvest rules
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana alleging that wolf hunting laws passed in 2021 and the resulting increased quotas violate the state Constitution and federal law. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the lawsuit Thursday asking for the new...
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse hosts Halloween event
BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse was home to both tricks and treats this Halloween afternoon -- the rotunda hosted a free Haunted House Trick-or-Treat event. Kids and their parents were treated to candy and scares as they made their way through the spookily decorated lobby. Employees in...
NBCMontana
Kids invited to trick-or-treat at Montana Capitol this Halloween
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kids and families can trick-or-treat at the Montana State Capitol in Helena this Halloween. The governor and first lady will hand out treats from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Monday on the south side of the Capitol building. The following was released by Gov. Greg...
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow names new undersheriff
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department has a new undersheriff. Sheriff Ed Lester announced Mark St. Pierre was appointed to the position after nearly 32 years with the department. He begins his new duties Monday. St. Pierre was most recently the operations captain. He previously worked...
NBCMontana
Progress continues to improve safety of Uptown Butte parking garage
BUTTE, Mont. — In Uptown Butte, the parking garage that sits between Park Street and Galena Street continues to be the center of attention. Reports of various problems in the government-owned facility include drug use, loitering, vandalism, broken glass and human waste. Those in charge of the local government...
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
montanarightnow.com
Helena police: Missing 12-year-old located
HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department (HPD) is asking people for information on a missing 12-year-old. Gaige Riggs is five feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 406-457-8865. Case number for reference is HP225097.
NBCMontana
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
