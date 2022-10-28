ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right-Wingers Duped by Fake Trump Press Release About Elon Musk Takeover

By Zachary Petrizzo
 3 days ago
Zach D. Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty

Shortly after news broke that Elon Musk had taken over Twitter and purged executives from the company, a bogus Donald Trump press release began circulating on the platform. Truth Social CEO and former Rep. Devin Nunes responded to the fake graphic, which hailed the deal and promised a Trump return to Twitter, by writing on Truth Social that the press release was “fake news.” One of the early promoters of the fake Trump statement was right-wing pundit Dinesh D’Souza , whose tweet as of Friday morning was deleted after accumulating more than 13,000 likes. Other MAGA-world pundits also got tripped up by the fake statement, including Brandon Straka , Robby Starbuck, and Fox News’ Leo Terrell . One of the telltale signs that the statement was fake was the use of a random em-dash (Trump releases traditionally use commas) and the omission of random capital letters. The MSNBC program Alex Wagner Tonight also got duped by the edited graphic. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. In a Truth Social post on Friday morning, Trump encouraged Musk to rid Twitter of bots and fake accounts while adding, “I LOVE TRUTH!”

Comments / 15

Blueandwellread
3d ago

One of the ways to tell it wasn't a Rump press release is that it wasn't written like a toddler. Ha.

Reply
5
New York City, NY
