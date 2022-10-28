Read full article on original website
FIXITANDMOVEON
3d ago
Definitely an inside job. Find out who in the family wasn't at the funeral or they were late and you have your thief.
kjzz.com
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
kjzz.com
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
kslnewsradio.com
Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say
LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
kjzz.com
18-year-old woman shot in shoulder while sitting in back seat of car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder while sitting in the back seat of a car, according to police. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson with West Valley City said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near 2675 South 3200 West.
Family of Utah boy hit by car while trick-or-treating begs drivers to be careful
It’s now been one year since a trick-or-treater was struck by a car in Taylorsville and later died from his injuries.
kjzz.com
Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
18-year-old woman shot during West Valley City argument involving ‘around nine men’ standing alongside street
A West Valley City woman was shot during an argument after the driver of the car she was in stopped to confront a group that allegedly "threw something" at them, according to the West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD).
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit. West Valley City...
kjzz.com
Woman shot in leg, taken to hospital after argument breaks out at Ogden Halloween party
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was injured during a shooting at an Ogden residence after an argument broke out during a Halloween party. Police responded to reports of shots fired near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. Lt. Cameron Stiver with Ogden Police Department said when...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
kjzz.com
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley
One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police treating Tooele pellet gun shooting as hate crime
After a hateful comment and the shooting a man with a pellet gun, Tooele police are searching for the suspect in what they are investigating as a hate crime.
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested after allegedly breaking window on TRAX train with a rock
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 28-year-old man is in custody Thursday after allegedly throwing a rock at a TRAX train and breaking a window. According to Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky, the incident happened at the Bingham Junction station around 8 a.m. Arky says the man approached a train that was pulling out. He grew frustrated and threw a rock at the train breaking the window.
