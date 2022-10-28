ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

mymoinfo.com

Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
MISSOURI STATE

