2 Out Of 3 Black Bear Hunting Zones Shutout in Missouri’s Second-Ever Hunting Season
(Farmington) No black bear were harvested in the listening area during Missouri’s second-ever hunting season that just wrapped up. In fact, the eight bear harvested all came out of Zone 1 in southern and southwest Missouri. Zone 2, which encompassed all of our local counties and Zone 3 were both shutout this year.
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
