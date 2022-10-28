ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins 2022 Miss Golf award

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Friday, the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association announced that Grand Blanc's Kate Brody has won the 2022 Miss Golf award. Brody wrapped up her high school career winning her second individual championship earlier this month at the Division 1 state tournament. After she graduates, she will join the women's golf team at the University of Wisconsin.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Losing rivalry game to Michigan is ‘sickening’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – It’s the game that means more to Michigan State and it’s now the latest loss. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Spartans entered the day having won 10 of the last 14 in the rivalry, including two straight, but lost possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident

Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
nbc25news.com

MSU president & U of M president respond to post-game brawl

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Both presidents from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan responded to the incident that occurred Saturday night in the Michigan stadium. Michigan State University's president, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., released the following statement on the morning of October 30 in response to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc25news.com

Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich

FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

C.A.U.S.E. team hosts Candy Land event in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Community Advocates Uplifting Student Excellence (CAUSE) Team hosted a Candy Land event Sunday, a candy explosion featuring 2,000 pounds of candy. The event was held on October 30, at World of Life Christian Church in Flint featuring light shows, touchless games and illusionists. CAUSE said the...
FLINT, MI
diehardsport.com

Top Recruit Decommits From MSU, Sparty Reporter Makes Funny Excuse

Michigan State lost four-star RB pledge Kedrick Reescano in their 2023 class earlier this week. Lansing State journalist Graham Crouch then went on to say that he was never committed even though he said he was decommitting from MSU:
Club 93.7

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

