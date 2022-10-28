Read full article on original website
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Detroit News
Prep football notes: PSL powers King, Cass Tech open playoffs with impressive victories
There were a couple of heavyweight bouts to open the high school football playoffs over the weekend and Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore and Detroit King made the most of their debut on the new million-dollar turf field, defeating River Rouge 41-28 in a Division 3 pre-district game. King — 6-3...
Waterford Mott outscores Saginaw Heritage in 140-point football playoff opener
Saginaw Heritage and Waterford Mott combined for the second-most points in Michigan high school football history. But Heritage coach Justin Thelen did not feel like celebrating.
Saginaw-area playoff football scoreboard for Oct. 28, 2022
Swan Valley hosts Garber in first round of Division 5 football playoffs — Saginaw-area Friday night football scoreboard for Oct. 28, 2022:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody wins 2022 Miss Golf award
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Friday, the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association announced that Grand Blanc's Kate Brody has won the 2022 Miss Golf award. Brody wrapped up her high school career winning her second individual championship earlier this month at the Division 1 state tournament. After she graduates, she will join the women's golf team at the University of Wisconsin.
MLive.com
Losing rivalry game to Michigan is ‘sickening’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – It’s the game that means more to Michigan State and it’s now the latest loss. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half for a 29-7 win against Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Spartans entered the day having won 10 of the last 14 in the rivalry, including two straight, but lost possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 10
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 28, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GLADWIN 35, OGEMAW HEIGHTS 20.
nbc25news.com
Richfield BMX park hosts trunk-or-treat and last race of the year
DAVISON, Mich. — Richfield Bicycle Motor Cross (BMX) Park hosted its trunk-or-treat and last race of the year spectacular Sunday. Richfield BMX Park is the only public race track in Michigan and has been around for decades. Bikes were heard throughout Richfield BMX Park on October 30 as racers...
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin
It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment. In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
nbc25news.com
MSU president & U of M president respond to post-game brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Both presidents from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan responded to the incident that occurred Saturday night in the Michigan stadium. Michigan State University's president, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., released the following statement on the morning of October 30 in response to...
nbc25news.com
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich
FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
nbc25news.com
C.A.U.S.E. team hosts Candy Land event in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Community Advocates Uplifting Student Excellence (CAUSE) Team hosted a Candy Land event Sunday, a candy explosion featuring 2,000 pounds of candy. The event was held on October 30, at World of Life Christian Church in Flint featuring light shows, touchless games and illusionists. CAUSE said the...
diehardsport.com
Top Recruit Decommits From MSU, Sparty Reporter Makes Funny Excuse
Michigan State lost four-star RB pledge Kedrick Reescano in their 2023 class earlier this week. Lansing State journalist Graham Crouch then went on to say that he was never committed even though he said he was decommitting from MSU:
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Winter Season in Michigan Will Have Plenty of Snow and Rain
I can't think of anyone I know who looks forward to winter's in Michigan. Winter officially begins on the shortest day of the year, December 21, 2022. According to the Farmer's Almanac, we'll have plenty of snow, rain, and slush. In fact, Michigan will also see record breaking cold temperatures as well.
nbc25news.com
East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw holding food distribution Oct. 29
SAGINAW, Mich. - The East Side Soup Kitchen will be partnering with Hidden Harvest and Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to hold a food distribution on Saturday, October 29th.
