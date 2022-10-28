Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
seguintoday.com
FOOTBALL — Football Drops 38-35 Contest to East Texas Baptist
SEGUIN, Texas — Using explosive special teams plays and taking advantage of Texas Lutheran turnovers, East Texas Baptist rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to outlast Texas Lutheran, 38-35, Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams combined for 902 yards and 73 points in a game that...
KTBS
Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district
Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
KLTV
Carthage’s Bradan Manning makes 29-yard touchdown reception
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Van, Carthage’s Bradan Manning gets open in the end zone to receive the 29 yard throw from quarterback Connor Cuff and make the touchdown. We have the clip here.
kpyn.net
Driving Rainstorm nor the Bears can stop Atlanta in 42-21 win at Gladewater
Driving rain nor the Gladewater Bears could stop the Atlanta Rabbits football team Friday night in Gladewater. The Rabbits went on a scoring rampage defeating Gladewater 42-21. Atlanta improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in district. The win was one more giant step in a huge turnaround from last season...
KLTV
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames
TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Saturday. The crash happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 at around 5:50 a.m.
KLTV
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
KLTV
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
KLTV
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
tpr.org
Texas Matters - The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson
Dorothy Robinson was back in her home in Palestine, Texas for the first time since the funeral of her husband Frank. That’s when Dorothy said she saw and spoke to the ghost of her husband. “I don't believe in ghosts either, but he looked like he came to the...
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
