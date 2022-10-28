ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

seguintoday.com

FOOTBALL — Football Drops 38-35 Contest to East Texas Baptist

SEGUIN, Texas — Using explosive special teams plays and taking advantage of Texas Lutheran turnovers, East Texas Baptist rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to outlast Texas Lutheran, 38-35, Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams combined for 902 yards and 73 points in a game that...
SEGUIN, TX
KTBS

Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district

Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
TATUM, TX
KLTV

Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames

TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
TYLER, TX
tpr.org

Texas Matters - The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson

Dorothy Robinson was back in her home in Palestine, Texas for the first time since the funeral of her husband Frank. That’s when Dorothy said she saw and spoke to the ghost of her husband. “I don't believe in ghosts either, but he looked like he came to the...
PALESTINE, TX

