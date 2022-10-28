ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO