kalb.com
Week 9 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell breaking the tackle on his way to his one of four touchdowns against Peabody Friday night wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the week!
kalb.com
Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers get their first win of the season, beating Buckeye 26-21. Elidrick Murry got on the board first for the Tigers in a back-and-forth game against the Panthers. First-year Head Coach Jimmie Hillman got his first-ever win as a head coach, and it could...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas handles Breaux Bridge to claim outright District 5-4A crown
Coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. is taking the Opelousas High football program to places the Tigers haven't been in a long time. Last year, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2004. On Friday, the Tigers clinched their first district title since 1994 with a 45-0 win at Breaux Bridge.
LCA Shuts Out North Vermilion to Set Up District Title Showdown With STM
The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights were not looking past the North Vermilion Patriots as they dominated the game from start to end on Friday night. After the Patriots’ first drive stalled, the Knights offense moved through the Patriots defense like a knife through hot butter, pushing the tempo in a scheme that was completely different than the ball control pace of North Vermilion’s Wing-T offense. Dudley Jackson III capped off the drive with a 17-yard scamper to put LCA on top 7-0.
kalb.com
Ol' Mel's Halloween Fest
kalb.com
Body found under a bridge in Alexandria
kalb.com
Northwood Lena Head Coach Tommy Moore discusses upcoming playoff chances
getnews.info
The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
kalb.com
Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A recent audit from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found that between July 2020 and December 2021, a former Pinecrest Supports and Services Center police captain was paid $15,099 for 391 hours of COVID-19 overtime that he either did not work or was not properly screened for.
kalb.com
Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman died in a crash Monday morning near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Louisiana State Police said that Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on Hwy 71 around 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana legend Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at the age of 87
A Louisiana legend has passed away. Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis died today at the age of 87 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis. Baton Rouge Attorney Jim Brown knew Lewis from his days in Ferriday and says the piano player who called himself Killer had audiences dancing when he came on the scene in the 1950s.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
bengalspurr.com
New LHS building lacks sense of history, pride
Since the new LHS campus opened in August 2020, most agree that its buildings surpass the previous campus in almost every way. However, the current million-dollar school, with state-of-the-art resources and cutting-edge technology, somehow still lacks the history, comfort and pride of the other building. Without these elements, that homey...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
kalb.com
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
kalb.com
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
