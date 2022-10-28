ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreauville, LA

kalb.com

Week 9 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell breaking the tackle on his way to his one of four touchdowns against Peabody Friday night wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the week!
TIOGA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

LCA Shuts Out North Vermilion to Set Up District Title Showdown With STM

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights were not looking past the North Vermilion Patriots as they dominated the game from start to end on Friday night. After the Patriots’ first drive stalled, the Knights offense moved through the Patriots defense like a knife through hot butter, pushing the tempo in a scheme that was completely different than the ball control pace of North Vermilion’s Wing-T offense. Dudley Jackson III capped off the drive with a 17-yard scamper to put LCA on top 7-0.
MAURICE, LA
kalb.com

Ol' Mel's Halloween Fest

Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye. Highlights from the Oct. 28 matchup between Buckeye and Marksville. Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Rosepine and Avoyelles on Oct. 27. 5th Quarter Preview: Oakdale vs Menard, Buckeye vs Marksville. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:44...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Body found under a bridge in Alexandria

Tyler is tracking the trick or treat forecast for Monday night and much more on this Monday, October 31st!. Tyler is tracking your Halloween forecast and much more! Details here on this Monday, October 31st!. The LSUA Generals were back at The Fort facing the Fort Lauderdale Eagles. Updated: 15...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Northwood Lena Head Coach Tommy Moore discusses upcoming playoff chances

At Monday’s NRBIA meeting, attendees had the opportunity to hear from Cleco leadership about their long-term vision for Cleco Power, primarily focused on clean energy and how those efforts will contribute to economic growth. Law enforcement urges citizens to stay safe for trick or treating. Updated: 1 hour ago.
LENA, LA
getnews.info

The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA

LAFAYETTE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches woman dies in crash on Hwy 71

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman died in a crash Monday morning near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Louisiana State Police said that Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on Hwy 71 around 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Louisiana legend Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at the age of 87

A Louisiana legend has passed away. Ferriday native Jerry Lee Lewis died today at the age of 87 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis. Baton Rouge Attorney Jim Brown knew Lewis from his days in Ferriday and says the piano player who called himself Killer had audiences dancing when he came on the scene in the 1950s.
FERRIDAY, LA
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
bengalspurr.com

New LHS building lacks sense of history, pride

Since the new LHS campus opened in August 2020, most agree that its buildings surpass the previous campus in almost every way. However, the current million-dollar school, with state-of-the-art resources and cutting-edge technology, somehow still lacks the history, comfort and pride of the other building. Without these elements, that homey...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

