Final Scores & Highlights: Week 11 high school football games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
Tennessee Lottery: $350K claimed by players across the state
As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities
The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee
KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
Tennessee may drop major test for many teacher candidates
Amid worries about teacher shortages, Tennessee is considering reducing requirements for some nontraditional candidates to earn their teacher licenses, despite concerns that the change could hurt teacher quality.In the first of two votes on a controversial proposal, the State Board of Education approved Friday dropping EdTPA, a licensing test required currently of about 900 “job-embedded” candidates, who comprise about a third of the state’s teacher pipeline. That pathway lets people with non-teaching...
The Vanished: The Missing People of East Tennessee
Help us find, The Vanished. This new series on the missing people of East Tennessee airs Friday on the 10News Nightbeat after Dateline.
Bus driver shortage challenges school districts in the midstate
The national bus driver shortage is challenging the midstate with several counties missing more than 10% of their driving staff.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
This Is Tennessee's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
Stunning New Resort Inside Tennessee State Park Looks Incredible
The views from the hotel are just breathtaking.
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
