Tennessee State

On Target News

Four Lottery Winners in Our Area

Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Saturday is last weekend day to early vote in Tennessee

KINGSPORT — If you work weekdays and have a hard time making it to the polls on Election Day, then be sure to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting in Tennessee. Today (Saturday, Oct. 29) is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee

There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found. As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee may drop major test for many teacher candidates

Amid worries about teacher shortages, Tennessee is considering reducing requirements for some nontraditional candidates to earn their teacher licenses, despite concerns that the change could hurt teacher quality.In the first of two votes on a controversial proposal, the State Board of Education approved Friday dropping EdTPA, a licensing test required currently of about 900 “job-embedded” candidates, who comprise about a third of the state’s teacher pipeline. That pathway lets people with non-teaching...
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN

