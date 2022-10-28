As the Ohio high school football playoffs head to the second round this Friday, it was clear from the first round that many teams from area leagues did not match up well against out-of-area teams. In all, there were 20 games involving teams from area leagues. Seven of these were games that had two area teams playing each other. In the other 13, the local teams were just 4-9 in these matchups, and those nine losing teams were outscored 353-112. Statewide — the second year of Ohio's expanded (six-round) playoffs that have 16 teams qualifying in each of the four regions in all seven divisions — the underdogs did not produce many upsets. All 28 matchups between No. 1 and No. 16 seeds were won by the top seeds. The No. 2 seeds were 27-1 versus No. 15s, No. 3 seeds 27-1 against No. 14s, No. 4 seeds 21-7 facing No. 13s, No. 5 seeds 26-2, versus No. 12s, and No. 6 seeds 24-4 against No. 11s.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 MINUTES AGO