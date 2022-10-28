ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, MO

Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan MFA Coop Set To Close Following Bank Note Call

Sullivan MFA Coop #301 is set to close in early 2023 after more than 100 years in business. The cooperative’s bank has informed them they must pay a note or the building will be sold Feb. 3, 2023. Cooperative officials told the Independent News they were caught off guard...
mymoinfo.com

Mercy Jefferson in-person interview day

(Jefferson County) Whether you are an experienced health care giver or looking for an entry level job, there are some great options for you to join the Mercy Hospital Jefferson team. The hospital will be holding an in-person interview day on Wednesday, November 9th. Maggie Lawrence is the director of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City business boom

(Crystal City) Crystal City has seen an increase in new businesses in the last few years, and more are coming in the future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is more coming to the old K-Mart building in the Twin City Mall, and a new eatery has just opened up further north on Truman Boulevard.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
stlmag.com

A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000

Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
MISSOURI STATE
Sullivan Independent News

Willman, Denney, Kirk Extend Their Seasons

The Sullivan Eagles had a spectacular showing at districts on Saturday. Inman Intermediate School in Nixa hosted Sullivan and the other schools for the districts meet. Emily Willman was Sullivan's top performer and she finished third. Aiden Kirk finished 21st and was followed by Abram Denney in 22nd. Willman accomplished...
SULLIVAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro water main break and boil advisory

(Hillsboro) The City of Hillsboro has restored water service to all residents and businesses. The city has stated, “If you do not have water, please call City Hall at 636-797-3334.” City crews worked until 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning to restore water service and stayed on the job until 4 a.m. to monitor. A BOIL WATER ADVISORY remains in effect until further notice for every resident and business that receives City water regardless if you lost water service or not.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Four Jefferson County Men Indicted By Feds

(St. Louis) Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in Fenton and St. Louis this year. All four were indicted October 19th in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court last week.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOX News Radio

Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
myleaderpaper.com

Two suspected in string of thefts in Jefferson County, Eureka

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Eureka Police are trying to find a man and woman in connection with a string of thefts in early October. The two are suspected of stealing at least one pickup, tools, catalytic converters and other items in Jefferson County and Eureka, authorities reported.
EUREKA, MO

