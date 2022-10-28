Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan MFA Coop Set To Close Following Bank Note Call
Sullivan MFA Coop #301 is set to close in early 2023 after more than 100 years in business. The cooperative’s bank has informed them they must pay a note or the building will be sold Feb. 3, 2023. Cooperative officials told the Independent News they were caught off guard...
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson in-person interview day
(Jefferson County) Whether you are an experienced health care giver or looking for an entry level job, there are some great options for you to join the Mercy Hospital Jefferson team. The hospital will be holding an in-person interview day on Wednesday, November 9th. Maggie Lawrence is the director of...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City business boom
(Crystal City) Crystal City has seen an increase in new businesses in the last few years, and more are coming in the future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is more coming to the old K-Mart building in the Twin City Mall, and a new eatery has just opened up further north on Truman Boulevard.
mymoinfo.com
Operation Sand Opposed to Proposed Sand Mine in Rural Ste. Genevieve County (Interview)
Interview with Leigh McNail, organizer of Operation Sand, an organization that is opposed to the proposed sand mine of Nexgen Silica in rural Ste. Genevieve County.
stlmag.com
A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000
Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
Sullivan Independent News
Willman, Denney, Kirk Extend Their Seasons
The Sullivan Eagles had a spectacular showing at districts on Saturday. Inman Intermediate School in Nixa hosted Sullivan and the other schools for the districts meet. Emily Willman was Sullivan's top performer and she finished third. Aiden Kirk finished 21st and was followed by Abram Denney in 22nd. Willman accomplished...
mymoinfo.com
Republican Jones Will Be On Washington County Ballot For Prosecuting Attorney
(Potosi) Regional Radio had told you about a couple months ago that republican John Jones would not be allowed to be a candidate for Washington County Prosecuting Attorney but the latest from the Independent Journal says his name will be on the November 8th ballot. This comes after more legal...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro water main break and boil advisory
(Hillsboro) The City of Hillsboro has restored water service to all residents and businesses. The city has stated, “If you do not have water, please call City Hall at 636-797-3334.” City crews worked until 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning to restore water service and stayed on the job until 4 a.m. to monitor. A BOIL WATER ADVISORY remains in effect until further notice for every resident and business that receives City water regardless if you lost water service or not.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
mymoinfo.com
Former Farmington Educator Dies At 88
(Farmington) A former educator well know to many in the area has died at the age of 88. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Anna Jean Wade.
Search called off for missing paraglider
The official search has ended for a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River four days ago.
KCTV 5
Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month
Steve Wells has been in an ongoing battle with cancer for 20 years. A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed. A doctor diagnosed 20-month-old Amari Clark's injuries as abusive head trauma, physical child abuse, and medical neglect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
mymoinfo.com
Four Jefferson County Men Indicted By Feds
(St. Louis) Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in Fenton and St. Louis this year. All four were indicted October 19th in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court last week.
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
Missouri Man Plays with Wolves & Lions and Some People are Ticked
It doesn't matter what you do there are some people who will always want to be a critic. Take for example a Missouri man who frequently shares videos of himself playing with wolves and lions. Some love it while others are quite frankly ticked. James Smith (aka liondad1987) is an...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
myleaderpaper.com
Two suspected in string of thefts in Jefferson County, Eureka
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Eureka Police are trying to find a man and woman in connection with a string of thefts in early October. The two are suspected of stealing at least one pickup, tools, catalytic converters and other items in Jefferson County and Eureka, authorities reported.
Comments / 0