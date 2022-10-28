(Hillsboro) The City of Hillsboro has restored water service to all residents and businesses. The city has stated, “If you do not have water, please call City Hall at 636-797-3334.” City crews worked until 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning to restore water service and stayed on the job until 4 a.m. to monitor. A BOIL WATER ADVISORY remains in effect until further notice for every resident and business that receives City water regardless if you lost water service or not.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO