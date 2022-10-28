ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
theScore

Report: Browns open to trading Hunt

The Cleveland Browns are ready to honor Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hunt reportedly requested a trade back in training camp as he briefly "held in" from practices while pursuing a new contract extension. However, Hunt - who is set to be a free agent this offseason - did not receive a new deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) week-to-week

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will reportedly miss multiple weeks according to head coach John Harbaugh. Bateman was dealing with a foot injury heading into the Ravens' Thursday night tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and made an unfortunate and early exit after aggravating the injury in a collision with teammate Devin Duvernay in the first quarter. It now appears that the 2021 first-round pick will miss multiple weeks as he recovers, leaving the door open for Duvernay to assume the role of the team's top wideout.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Source: Ravens acquire Roquan Smith in trade with Bears

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker A.J. Klein as well as second- and fifth-round picks, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn't agree on a contract...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Saints want CMC-like package to trade Kamara, rebuffed Bills interest

The New Orleans Saints would require a return similar to what Christian McCaffrey fetched before they trade star running back Alvin Kamara, sources told the NFL Network staff. The Carolina Panthers received second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-rounder from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey earlier this month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 9

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore

Jerry Jones: Zeke's role won't change despite Pollard's breakout game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday that running back Ezekiel Elliott's role in the offense won't change when he returns from the knee injury that sidelined him against the Chicago Bears. "There's no argument. Zeke's ability to punish, Zeke's ability to deliver it … what he does for us...
theScore

NFL Week 8 player props: Tight ends up and star receivers down

Matt Ryan got blamed for the Colts' lack of offensive success versus the Titans, which only makes sense if it was his idea to call just 10 run plays for Jonathan Taylor when the back was running for 6 yards per carry in a close game. Thus, Taylor went under his rushing yards total, and subsequently, a 4-6 week pulled our year-long record down to 36-34 while we hope for more rational play-calling in Week 8.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Boston

How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
theScore

Report: Reich's job considered safe despite Colts' sluggish start

Head coach Frank Reich isn't in the hot seat despite the Indianapolis Colts' slow start in 2022, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Sunday that he's in a "great spot" with Reich and general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts have a 3-3-1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Titans' Willis set for 1st start after Tannehill ruled out vs. Texans

Rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career start Sunday against the Houston Texans after the Tennessee Titans downgraded Ryan Tannehill to out. Tannehill, who won't travel to Houston, missed Saturday's walk-through due to an illness, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He was listed as questionable for the matchup due to an illness and ankle injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Key takeaways and analysis from Week 8 in the NFL

Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Jets sitting at 5-3 halfway through the season really should be reason for celebration. In some respects, it is. After a tough first year on the job, Robert Saleh finally has this team headed back in the right direction.
theScore

Wilson ends Broncos' 4-game slide, leads late win over Jaguars

LONDON (AP) — Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on...
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA

