Chicago Blackhawks Lose to Edmonton Oilers in Absurdly Chaotic 6-5 Game

The Hawks' winning streak ended at four in a wild game that featured a combined 11 goals and 20 penalties.

The Chicago Blackhawks lost a wild affair to the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 6-5 on Thursday at the United Center. The teams combined for 11 goals and 20 penalties in this Western Conference battle. Here's how it all went down.

Blackhawks Jump Ahead in First Period

The Blackhawks had the first power-play opportunity of the game thanks to Dylan Holloway's interference penalty 7:51 into the first period. They couldn't convert, however, which led to Edmonton opening the scoring.

Off a nifty setup by Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman hammered a one-timer past Alex Stalock to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

But the Blackhawks answered back just under three minutes later. As Max Domi collected the puck in Chicago's defensive end, Andreas Athanasiou flew the zone. The speedy winger received Domi's long pass and shoved the puck under Jack Campbell's pad to make it a 1-1 game.

Next, the Blackhawks' fourth line went to work. Caleb Jones fired a shot from the right point that Reese Johnson redirected and then corralled in front of the net for a tap-in.

Penalties Galore in Second Period

It didn't take long for the Edmonton Oilers to even the score in the second period. Just 18 seconds into the frame, Connor McDavid sped into the Blackhawks' zone and unleashed a wicked wrister that sailed over Alex Stalock's glove.

However, the Chicago Blackhawks took advantage of an Oilers' mistake to regain the lead. Jack Campbell fired the puck over the glass while attempting to advance it, resulting in a delay of game penalty. On the Blackhawks' power play, Max Domi racked up another pretty assist when he set up Jonathan Toews on the doorstep for a tip-in goal.

After a flurry of penalties for both teams in an extremely sloppy sequence, the Oilers eventually found themselves on a 4-on-3 power play. Connor McDavid recorded his second goal and third point of the game on a shot that bounced in off Stalock's helmet.

Edmonton appeared to take a 4-3 lead at the 15:53 mark of the second period when Evander Kane shoveled a puck past Stalock after a scrum around the net. But the officials signaled no goal due to Kane's contact with Stalock, which caused the Oilers to challenge the ruling.

The initial call stood and the failed challenge resulted in a delay of game penalty against Edmonton. Still upset with the call, Kane continued to chirp at officials from the bench and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

On the Blackhawks' ensuing 5-on-3 power play, Max Domi ripped home an absolute rocket of a one-timer to put his team back in the driver's seat.

Oilers Cap Comeback in Third Period

Just as they did in the second period, the Edmonton Oilers scored in the opening minute of the third. It took just 24 seconds for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to find the back of the net on a power play that carried over from the disorderly second period.

The Blackhawks' lack of discipline continued into the third period, and the Oilers made them pay for it. With MacKenzie Entwistle in the box for a high-sticking penalty, Connor McDavid danced around Jake McCabe with a filthy move and completed the hat trick. His eighth goal of the season pushed the Oilers ahead 5-4.

Continuing an early-season trend, the Blackhawks rallied their way back into the game. As Chicago pressed in the offensive zone, Jake McCabe's shot deflected off Campbell into the slot, where Patrick Kane buried the rebound to tie it up.

But in the last minute of the third period, the Oilers scored the decisive goal after the Blackhawks failed to exit the defensive zone. Leon Draisaitl received a cross-ice feed from Evander Kane and flicked the puck past the outstretched pad of Alex Stalock.

With only 38 seconds to work with, the Blackhawks couldn't net an equalizer and fell to the Oilers by a final score of 6-5.

Takeaways

With Tyler Johnson on injured reserve , Reese Johnson returned to the Blackhawks' forward group after being a healthy scratch in the last four games. He only played a team- and game-low 5:55 but made his mark by scoring a goal in the first period.

Reese Johnson celebrates with teammates after scoring his first goal of the season. Photo: NBC Sports Chicago

The second period was a parade to the penalty box for both teams. The Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers combined for 14 penalties in one of the most ridiculous periods of hockey in recent memory.

Max Domi had quite the night. He played a part in three of the Blackhawks' five goals, which included a blistering power-play tally of his own. Domi now has seven points in as many games with his new team.

Edmonton snapped the Blackhawks' winning streak at four games. It was a tough way for it to end, but the Hawks are at least fun to watch despite being in full-blown rebuild mode.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Blackhawks hit the road for the first time in two weeks when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Puck drop is at 6:00 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago .

Hawks' head coach Luke Richardson said Arvid Soderblom will start one of the team's back-to-back games this weekend , so keep an eye on which goaltender gets the net in Buffalo.

Tune in to the Four Feathers Podcast for further Blackhawks commentary all season.