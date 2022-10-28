ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

villages-news.com

Driver with history of ‘trouble’ arrested on Historic Side of The Villages

A driver who admitted he had a history of “trouble” was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. David Michael Gallo, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a Hyundai SUV at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested after witnesses describe altercation with lady friend

A Wildwood man was arrested after witnesses described an alleged altercation with his lady friend. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called late Sunday to the home of 34-year-old Atlas Christopher Bouie, where a woman had suffered a scratch under her right eye and she had several bandages covering open wounds on her knee.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Habitual offender arrested after traffic stop for non-functioning headlight

A habitual offender was arrested after a traffic stop for a non-functioning headlight at a busy intersection in Lady Lake. Jesse James Pickett, 29, Summerfield, was driving a silver Jeep Patriot at about 8 a.m. Saturday when he was pulled over after an officer noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning driver’s side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the traffic stop, the New York native admitted he was classified as a habitual traffic offender. A check with dispatch confirmed numerous suspensions of his driver’s license.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for biting pregnant woman, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after biting a woman in Alachua County according to court records. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles on Saturday. Court records show that more than two weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant at a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

