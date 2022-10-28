Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after performing wheelies on dirt bike, fleeing from MCSO deputy
A 23-year-old Belleview man riding a dirt bike was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had spotted him performing wheelies on Highway 475. On Friday, October 28, the MCSO deputy observed a dirt bike that was traveling northbound on Highway 475 in Marion...
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
click orlando
80-year-old man struck, killed while walking with bike along Marion County road, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along a Marion County road with a bicycle was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 464, or SE Maricamp Road, and Water Road.
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
villages-news.com
Driver with history of ‘trouble’ arrested on Historic Side of The Villages
A driver who admitted he had a history of “trouble” was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. David Michael Gallo, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a Hyundai SUV at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after witnesses describe altercation with lady friend
A Wildwood man was arrested after witnesses described an alleged altercation with his lady friend. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called late Sunday to the home of 34-year-old Atlas Christopher Bouie, where a woman had suffered a scratch under her right eye and she had several bandages covering open wounds on her knee.
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested after traffic stop for non-functioning headlight
A habitual offender was arrested after a traffic stop for a non-functioning headlight at a busy intersection in Lady Lake. Jesse James Pickett, 29, Summerfield, was driving a silver Jeep Patriot at about 8 a.m. Saturday when he was pulled over after an officer noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning driver’s side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the traffic stop, the New York native admitted he was classified as a habitual traffic offender. A check with dispatch confirmed numerous suspensions of his driver’s license.
click orlando
Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County. Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median...
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for biting pregnant woman, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after biting a woman in Alachua County according to court records. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles on Saturday. Court records show that more than two weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant at a...
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. Troopers say a 70-year-old woman,...
click orlando
27-year-old killed in crash along State Road 429 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon near mile marker 21 along State Road 429 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 3:12 p.m., the driver — a man from Winter Garden — was headed south on the road...
WCJB
MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves. MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200. The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the...
High-speed chase involving Dodge Hellcat nets 3 arrests in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car chase spanning over several counties led to the arrest of three Michigan men Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 6:23 a.m., a call was received about two stolen vehicles traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The vehicles included a...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 2-year-old girl
(Update: At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office advised that two-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner has been located and is safe.) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is turning to the public to help locate a missing and endangered two-year-old girl. According to a...
