WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
WCJB
mainstreetdailynews.com
High-speed pursuit leads to 3 arrests
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released a timeline for the pursuit and arrest of three men who stole two vehicles and were apprehended Friday in Columbia County. The three men arrested were Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Michael Ernest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan, and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan.
Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
WCJB
Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend. On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area. On...
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
WCJB
MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves. MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200. The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the...
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
Heavy fog in Duval causes bad traffic crash in Baldwin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking fog all morning long. That fog is what the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said led to a bad traffic crash earlier today in Baldwin. JFRD said it had multiple crews on the scene for hours.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Drivers encouraged to use caution in Baker County due to wildfire near SR-2
SANDERSON, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently monitoring a Saturday night wildfire in Baker County. Authorities said the 1/4-acre wildfire is near State Road 2, just west of Eddy Grade Road in Sanderson. FHP does not anticipate that SR-2 will be affected by smoke, but drivers are...
WCJB
Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
palmcoastobserver.com
A Jacksonville man wanted in Georgia was arrested in Flagler County after a seven hour search
A Jacksonville man with ten open warrants for his arrest in Georgia and a woman from Callahan, Florida were arrested in Flagler County on Monday Oct. 24 after multiple ground and aerial searches. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested both Jerrod Oats and Jada Wells on multiple charges after almost...
News4Jax.com
Trial for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister. Chad Absher was the subject of a citywide manhunt after police say he killed Ashlee Rucker, and shot her...
News4Jax.com
3 seriously injured in crash on West Beaver Street near US 301, JFRD says
BALDWIN, Fla. – Four people were transported to a hospital, three with serious injuries, after a crash Monday morning on West Beaver Street near U.S. 301, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. As of around 7:55 a.m., West Beaver Street was shut down in the area of Baldwin,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
