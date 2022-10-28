ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for biting pregnant woman, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after biting a woman in Alachua County according to court records. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles on Saturday. Court records show that more than two weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant at a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High-speed pursuit leads to 3 arrests

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released a timeline for the pursuit and arrest of three men who stole two vehicles and were apprehended Friday in Columbia County. The three men arrested were Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Michael Ernest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan, and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend. On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area. On...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
PALATKA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
GAINESVILLE, FL

