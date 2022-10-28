Dillingham area braces for Rail utility relocation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit is getting ready for a big project along Dillingham Boulevard that will affect businesses, residents and drivers.

The $500 million project covers about about a mile and a half stretch of roadway on Dillingham from Kamehameha Highway to Kaaahi Street.

Work will begin the weekend after Thanksgiving. HART and Nan Inc. held a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27.

“We will start a dedicated traffic control that will be up to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Gabby Camacho, Nan Inc. public involvement. “We will close the makai lanes heading eastbound on Dillingham, this will leave a minimum of one traffic lane open which will be maintained in each direction.”

The project is expected to wrap up in January 2026, and area businesses will be notified before the work fronts their driveways. Officials said everyone should be prepared because sewer, gas and electrical lines are just some of what is being moved.

“The probability is that we’ll be working in front of every business for the duration of the project, because it hast o do with multiple utilities that are being relocated,” said Mitch Mizokami, NAN Inc. project manager.

Left turns from Dillingham will not be allowed when the project starts and left turns from cross streets onto Dillingham will also be restricted as needed.

Work will be 24/7 except for intersections and Nan Inc. said they will have monitors to keep track of the noise at night.

“However, should you have any noise concerns, please call the 24-hour project hotline at 808-566-2299,” Camacho said.

The president of Soderholm Bus and Mobility is just one affected business owner; She has concerns. Apart from losing revenue, she said virtual meetings at noon are not accessible to everyone.

“If they were at work, what are they going to do? Tell their boss, ‘Hey boss, I’m going to take an hour off right now to attend this, this HART meeting.'” Denise Soderholm, Soderholm Bus and Mobility president

Officials said they are just getting the project running and are open to in-person meetings in the future. Click here for more information.

The next community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 23 at noon.