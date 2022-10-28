ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Families, pets invited to participate in annual PetWalk

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2au0vJ_0ipbAoHd00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you participated in a PetWalk before?

Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting an annual fundraiser and community event to raise funds for more than 20,000 local animals.

HHS said that there will be vendors and costume contests for the entire family to participate in.

If you fundraise in advance you could have the opportunity to receive mahalo gifts and the first 50 fundraisers will be entered to win 50,000 Hawaiian Miles. You can also register on the day of the event for $25 which will include a 2022 PetWalk t-shirt.

The costume contest (for humans and pets) will have categories like Most Creative, Best Duo, Judge’s Choice, Best Pack (Largest Team) and Best Dressed.

You can register into the contest for $5 and be entered to win prizes.

For more information you can visit the Hawaiian Humane Societies website.

The 1.8 mile PetWalk will occur on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Kapiolani Regional Park staring at the bandstand.

Below is the timeline:

7 a.m. – Check-In / Day of Registration Opens

7:30 a.m. – Vendor Booths Open to the Public

8 a.m. – PetWalk Begins

10 a.m. – Howl-o-ween Costume Contest Begins at the Bandstand

12 p.m. – Event ends

