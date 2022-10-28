HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We saw a bit more clouds today but overall it was still a nice day as we saw high temperatures above average in the low to mid 60s across the region. The clouds will be clearing out from west to east overnight as an upper level low over southeast Missouri slowly lifts to the northeast. With clearing skies and light winds over night, low temperatures tomorrow morning will be a bit on the chilly side ranging from the 20s west to upper 30s east.

