KSNB Local4
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KSNB Local4
It’s a Halloween treat this year as temperatures warm up to start the week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We saw a bit more clouds today but overall it was still a nice day as we saw high temperatures above average in the low to mid 60s across the region. The clouds will be clearing out from west to east overnight as an upper level low over southeast Missouri slowly lifts to the northeast. With clearing skies and light winds over night, low temperatures tomorrow morning will be a bit on the chilly side ranging from the 20s west to upper 30s east.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. The Championship will begin on Nov. 2, with the class finals on Nov. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Class A:. Class B:. Class C1:. Class C2:. Class D1:. Class D2:
