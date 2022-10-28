ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brownsnation.com

Harrison Bryant Has A Chance To Excel In TE1 Role For Browns

When the Cleveland Browns released Austin Hooper, many folks wondered one thing. Who would get the bulk of Hooper’s targets in this year’s offense?. David Njoku’s big contract was a clue as to who would get the bulk of the increase. And certainly, Harrison Bryant would see...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson’s Status

Ever since the Cleveland Browns made their trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022, he’s been surrounded by controversy. His antics off the field led him to getting an 11-game suspension this season. However, the Browns GM, Andrew Berry, is now confirming what Watson’s status is as the team head...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/31/22)

It is Game Day Monday, and Halloween, October 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals game. The 2-5 Browns are in a must-win situation in this Week 8 game in advance of their Week 9 bye. Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Amari Cooper Comments On Trick Play That Went Wrong

In the end, it simply doesn’t matter and everyone can laugh about Amari Cooper’s quarterbacking prowess. Even the Cleveland Browns‘ star wide receiver laughed at himself, calling the trick play “an abomination.”. But at the time, it was no laughing matter. Cleveland and Cincinnati were locked...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

NFL Insider Reveals Why Kareem Hunt Was In Trade Rumors

For the Cleveland Browns, the NFL trade deadline went by without them making any major moves. However, the biggest news comes from the team not trading Kareem Hunt. Before the trade deadline, it was almost certain Hunt was heading out of Cleveland. But one NFL insider now reveals why the...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

The best Halloween celebration in Ohio kicks off tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium. And the Cleveland Browns will try to keep a few streaks to ensure the home crowd gets a real treat. Kevin Stefanski has never lost to the Bengals and Myles Garrett wants to keep a sack streak intact.
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

What’s Next For The Browns And Kareem Hunt?

The timing of the Cleveland Browns‘ bye week was perfect for a series of changes and adjustments. With rumors swirling around the team as the NFL trade deadline expired, fans and players waited for some news. Most were certain the extra time off would be filled with ideas on...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs Bengals

In recent years, beating the Bengals has been the Cleveland Browns’ answer to getting out of a slump. The best example came in 2020 during the game Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury and Baker Mayfield went on to complete nearly all of his passes. The Browns...
