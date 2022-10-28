ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles

So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8

Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Davis carted inside vs. Steelers

Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots

The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released

Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: Adversity is temporary

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had a rough start to the season, compounded by a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game. But after coming back and beating the Jaguars on Sunday, Wilson said he knew he would bounce back. “Adversity is temporary,” Wilson said, via...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game

The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports

Saints sign Chris Harris to active roster

The Saints signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. He was out of elevations from the practice squad, prompting the move. They signed Harris to the practice squad Oct. 4. He has 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in three...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

How Eagles aggressive 2nd half gives them advantage this week

Just a few minutes after the Eagles wrapped up their 35-13 win over the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, vice president of player performance Ted Rath stomped through the home locker room at the Linc like a madman shouting “1-0 starts now!”. There’s not much time to savor the win....
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy