Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
NBC Sports
Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles
So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
Vikings Showing Interest In Trade For Steelers WR Chase Claypool
The Minnesota Vikings have taken full advantage of the opportunities that have been given to them. While some advanced stats don’t believe they are playing as well as their record would suggest, at 6-1, they are in a great position. Despite that fact, they are still looking to improve the roster and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool could be a target.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker ejection is the kind of stuff I have zero tolerance for
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker...
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
NBC Sports
Davis carted inside vs. Steelers
Eagles talented rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered what appeared to be a painful injury in the second quarter against the Steelers and was eventually carted inside. The Eagles ruled him out in the third quarter with an ankle injury. After going down late in the second quarter, Davis was...
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
NBC Sports
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
NBC Sports
Greg Penner: Russell Wilson hasn’t performed to his expectations, but he will be great
Broncos CEO Greg Penner hadn’t bought the team yet when General Manager George Paton hired coach Nathaniel Hackett and traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. But Penner did support Paton giving Wilson a five-year, $245 million contract extension, and penner says he has no regrets. Penner acknowledged that Wilson hasn’t...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: Adversity is temporary
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had a rough start to the season, compounded by a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game. But after coming back and beating the Jaguars on Sunday, Wilson said he knew he would bounce back. “Adversity is temporary,” Wilson said, via...
NBC Sports
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game
The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports
Saints sign Chris Harris to active roster
The Saints signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. He was out of elevations from the practice squad, prompting the move. They signed Harris to the practice squad Oct. 4. He has 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in three...
NBC Sports
How Eagles aggressive 2nd half gives them advantage this week
Just a few minutes after the Eagles wrapped up their 35-13 win over the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, vice president of player performance Ted Rath stomped through the home locker room at the Linc like a madman shouting “1-0 starts now!”. There’s not much time to savor the win....
NBC Sports
Sam Ehlinger: We had opportunities, we just shot ourselves in the foot
Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his first NFL start on Sunday and he played well enough to stake the team to a 16-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but neither he nor the Colts were able to finish the deal. The Commanders scored the final 10 points of the game...
NBC Sports
Terry McLaurin: I had a lot of confidence I was coming down with that ball
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin grew up in Indianapolis watching Marvin Harrison catch passes for the Colts, so it was a special moment before Sunday’s game when Harrison approached him to pose for a photo together. McLaurin added another special moment on the field during the game. The Commanders...
Comments / 0