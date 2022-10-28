Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 first-round game between Rochester and Stoney Creek
The Rochester Falcons scored as time expired to defeat Stoney Creek 21-20 in the Division district first-round game played on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Stoney Creek. The Falcons advance to play Rochester Adams next Friday.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 6 first-round playoff game between Bishop Foley and Clawson
No. 8-ranked Madison Heights Bishop Foley beat Clawson, 49-7, in a Division 6 district semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Bishop Foley High School.
The Oakland Press
Rochester Adams churns out 49 points in first-round playoff win over Lake Orion
ROCHESTER HILLS — Big plays were in abundant supply Friday, as No. 4-ranked Rochester Adams posted its best offensive output of the season, but needed nearly all of those points in order to outlast Lake Orion for a 49-35 win. The district playoff-opening game featured a transcendent performance from...
The Oakland Press
Setting the postseason: Previewing the volleyball district draws for Oakland County’s teams
If you weren’t aware, Oakland County is a volleyball powerhouse. This area is responsible for the last seven Division 1/Class A state champions. It also is home to the defending Division 2 state champion. As we embark on the 2022 postseason, which begins on Monday, it’s likely Oakland County...
The Oakland Press
No. 10 Cass Tech forces five turnovers, handing No. 5 West Bloomfield its earliest playoff exit since 2015
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Teams that do not take care of the football generally find themselves spending Thanksgiving weekend on the couch: Carelessness with the football usually equates to an early exit from the prep postseason. No. 10-ranked Detroit Cass Tech forced five turnovers from No. 5 West Bloomfield in...
The Oakland Press
Catholic Central at Dearborn High football playoff football photo gallery
Catholic Central headed to Dearborn High for a first-round playoff game in Division 1 on Friday, Oct. 28. The visiting Shamrocks knocked off the Pioneers by a score of 26-21.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Friday’s Division 4 cross country regional at Royal Oak’s Memorial Park
The Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls and Lutheran Westland boys cross country teams captured the Division 4 regional championship Friday at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond
• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
The Oakland Press
New exhibition in Hazel Park features unique film photography
Visitors to the “Captured on Film” exhibition, debuting at the Color | Ink Studio & Gallery in Hazel Park on Friday, Nov. 4, will be treated to a style of photography that dates back to ancient history. The show, a new project by Hazel Park photographer Eric Law, runs for seven weeks at the studio, located at 20919 John R Rd.
The Oakland Press
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
The Oakland Press
Teen reported missing from Southfield home
The Southfield Police Department is seeking information on a missing teen, who reportedly left his home Saturday, Oct. 28, and has not returned. Curtis Blaydes, 17, is described as black with a medium complexion, 5-foot-10, and around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, a white hoodie, wihte pands, and white Nike shoes.
The Oakland Press
Three people hospitalized after Auburn Hills fire
Three people, a firefighter and two residents, suffered medical emergencies at the scene of an early morning fire in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills firefighters were called to Oakland Estates mobile home park on the 300 block of North Squirrel Road at 1:16 a.m. Monday on the report of a structure fire. They found the home’s deck and shed aflame.
The Oakland Press
Reward offered for M-59 hit-run driver in Rochester Hills
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of an Audi Q7 vehicle that hit and killed a Davison woman early Saturday. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials announced the award, sharing the only known details about the car – that the Audi, which may be a 2017-2019 model, has front-end damage, including to the lower part of the front grille.
The Oakland Press
Adult transition building renovated in Birmingham
A building that has been used for a variety of purposes over the years has now become the home for an important program in the Birmingham school district. The Birmingham Adult Transition Program building opened this year after a $3.3 million, two-year renovation. Formerly known as The Annex, it operated...
The Oakland Press
Letters to the editor: Transit tax unnecessary; No respect for life, Say no to ballot proposals
Residents from across Oakland County filled Independence Township Hall in Clarkston on Monday, October 24, to better understand the county transit proposal included on the November 8 ballot. Hosted by Senators Ruth Johnson and Jim Runestad, a panel answered questions submitted by attendees about the plan to tax all residential,...
The Oakland Press
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
The Oakland Press
Outdoor dining options will be limited in Royal Oak as demand falls
Street patio dining in Royal Oak helped restaurants get through the pandemic, but it will be limited to a handful of restaurants starting Tuesday. Only one restaurant group that includes Tom’s Oyster Bar, Ale Mary’s and Mesa – which are all next to each other on Main Street – has sought approval from the city to use four metered parking spaces in front of the businesses for one patio during the cold months.
The Oakland Press
Homelessness deepens as pandemic aid ends and the economy falters
The dollars don’t match the demand. During the height of the pandemic, as millions of dollars in federal aid flowed to community organizations, homeless families and individuals received the support they needed and advocates say things improved. But these programs, including anti-eviction measures, emergency rental assistance and child tax...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
Comments / 0