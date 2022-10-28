Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes’ season comes to an end with loss to Lander in PBC Semifinals
GREENWOOD, SC – The Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) saw its season come to an end when the Hurricanes fell to #17-ranked Lander University 3-0 in the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday, October 30 at Van Taylor Stadium on the campus of Lander University (LU).
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair
SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County Football Team claims school’s first ever region championship with rout of Marion County
ELLAVILLE – At long last, after 22 years, it finally happened on the evening of Friday, October 28. With their 56-0 drubbing of the Marion County Eagles (MC) at Wildcat Stadium, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS), who are raked #5 in the state in the GHSA Class A Division 2 standings, finally earned the school’s first ever region championship in football.
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders snap losing streak with win at Tiftarea
CHULA, GA – There we’re some tense moments late for the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) in their game against the Panthers of Tiftarea Academy Friday night. However, the Raiders were able to hang on and snap their four-game losing streak with a 35-26 win over the Panthers at Tiftaeea Academy in Chula, GA.
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: Worth County improves to 8-1, Deerfield-Windsor to 7-2
SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams moved to 8-1 on the season Friday night with a 46-26 win over Sumter County. Senior quarterback Chip Cooper ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Rams. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards and ran 13 times for 102 yards. Freshman running back Kayden Chester rolled up 111 yards rushing on 20 carries. Chester scored twice - once as a receiver and the other on a 54-yard run to put the game out of reach for Sumter.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Jordan
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders hosted the Jordan Red Jackets at Thompson Stadium on Friday night. The Raiders (5-3, 4-1 in 2-AA) were scoring 36 points per game while only giving up 16. The Red Jackets (0-8, 0-5 in 2-AA) had only scored six points all season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes capsize defending champs to advance in PBC Tournament
GREENWOOD, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team (GSW) advanced to the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for the first time in school history by shutting out defending Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Tournament champion Young Harris College 2-0 on Friday evening at Van Taylor Stadium on the campus of Lander University.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11
LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
3 young Georgia brothers killed in crash while riding in car with their parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus community is mourning three young Georgia brothers who were killed in a crash in Oklahoma last weekend. Izayiah, Ja’Quan, and Messiah Brittford were riding in a truck with their parents in Le Flore County around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 when the truck crashed, killing all three boys, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus pastor and Army veteran Roy Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus pastor and Army veteran who died on Sunday, Oct. 23. Roy Plummer was the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church. He passed away in his home at 84. Services for Plummer can be found below: Public Viewing at Faith Tabernacle […]
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/27/22
A Warner Robins man is sentenced to life without parole in a case from February 2021. A jury convicted Gregory Davis after a day and a half trial.
41nbc.com
Body of missing Johnson County man found
LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Hunter finds missing Georgia man's car, Laurens County Sheriff and GBI find remains nearby
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County. In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots 'burned to a crisp' in south Georgia, officials say
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. - A mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots in south Georgia caught fire on Monday. Photos shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office shows the Jeep fully engulfed in flames along a rural roadway about ten miles southwest of Albany. The mail carrier was not injured.
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces former Republican former football star Herschel Walker. The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
