Schley County, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Hurricanes’ season comes to an end with loss to Lander in PBC Semifinals

GREENWOOD, SC – The Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) saw its season come to an end when the Hurricanes fell to #17-ranked Lander University 3-0 in the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday, October 30 at Van Taylor Stadium on the campus of Lander University (LU).
GREENWOOD, SC
Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair

SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
SYLVESTER, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Schley County Football Team claims school’s first ever region championship with rout of Marion County

ELLAVILLE – At long last, after 22 years, it finally happened on the evening of Friday, October 28. With their 56-0 drubbing of the Marion County Eagles (MC) at Wildcat Stadium, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS), who are raked #5 in the state in the GHSA Class A Division 2 standings, finally earned the school’s first ever region championship in football.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Raiders snap losing streak with win at Tiftarea

CHULA, GA – There we’re some tense moments late for the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) in their game against the Panthers of Tiftarea Academy Friday night. However, the Raiders were able to hang on and snap their four-game losing streak with a 35-26 win over the Panthers at Tiftaeea Academy in Chula, GA.
CHULA, GA
Albany Herald

Prep Football Round-Up: Worth County improves to 8-1, Deerfield-Windsor to 7-2

SYLVESTER - The Worth County Rams moved to 8-1 on the season Friday night with a 46-26 win over Sumter County. Senior quarterback Chip Cooper ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Rams. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards and ran 13 times for 102 yards. Freshman running back Kayden Chester rolled up 111 yards rushing on 20 carries. Chester scored twice - once as a receiver and the other on a 54-yard run to put the game out of reach for Sumter.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Jordan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders hosted the Jordan Red Jackets at Thompson Stadium on Friday night. The Raiders (5-3, 4-1 in 2-AA) were scoring 36 points per game while only giving up 16. The Red Jackets (0-8, 0-5 in 2-AA) had only scored six points all season.
MACON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Hurricanes capsize defending champs to advance in PBC Tournament

GREENWOOD, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team (GSW) advanced to the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for the first time in school history by shutting out defending Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Tournament champion Young Harris College 2-0 on Friday evening at Van Taylor Stadium on the campus of Lander University.
AMERICUS, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11

LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
LEESBURG, GA
WALB 10

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany

From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Body of missing Johnson County man found

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany

Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
ALBANY, GA
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA

