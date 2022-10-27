Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Sunday, 30 October, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. The USD/CHF currency pair has become one of the most popular trading pairs in the world. Forex trading involves buying and selling different currency pairs in order to profit from the price shifts on a daily and hourly basis. The idea is to buy the base currency when it’s low, and sell it when the price has gone up.
via.news
Carnival Stock Jumps By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped by a staggering 29.78% in 21 sessions from $6.85 to $8.89 at 15:51 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 1.44% to $14,780.25, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
Moderna Stock Over 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose by a staggering 16.93% in 5 sessions from $128.32 at 16.93, to $150.05 at 15:45 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.27% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) jumping 9.27% to $3.90 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.87% to $11,102.45. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $3.57, 51.82% under its 52-week high of $7.41. About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 29.16% in 21 sessions from $13.27 at 2022-10-03, to $17.14 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2.6% to $11,073.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. FibroGen’s...
via.news
American Public Education Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) rose by a staggering 32.38% in 21 sessions from $9.82 at 2022-10-04, to $13.00 at 20:23 EST on Sunday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
VeriSign Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) jumped 9.17% to $202.82 at 15:15 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Went Down By Over 38% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 38.71% in 21 sessions from $2.79 to $1.71 at 11:23 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NeuroMetrix’s...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 17.95% in 5 sessions from $4.79 at -17.95, to $3.93 at 20:39 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
EUR/JPY Bulls Keep Above 146.00, Despite BOJ’s Inaction: 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY remains mildly bid above 146.00, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) induced volatility while bracing for the fifth consecutive weekly run-up during Friday. FXStreet reported that the BOJ matched wide market forecasts by keeping its benchmark rate at -0.1% and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practice to defending the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yields (JGBs) near 0.0%. It should, however, be noted that the Japanese central bank also cited expectations of economic recovery despite mentioning the broad fears, which could have challenged the EUR/JPY buyers.
via.news
GBP/USD Sellers Remain Unconvinced: Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – After welcoming bears from the previous day’s monthly top, GBP/USD is unable to protect them while making rounds at 1.1570 for Friday’s Asian session. FXStreet reported the broad US dollar recovery was accompanied by a lack of positive headlines from Britain to remind the sellers. The Fed’s most preferred inflation gauge for September, the US Core PCE Price Index, appears to have slowed the quotes latest movements.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,828.70. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The Australian Share Market (ASX) is a marketplace where...
via.news
EUR/USD And EUR/CHF To Decline By A Similar Level, According to HSBC: EUR/CHF Jumps By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/CHF will ignore developments in Switzerland. According to economists from HSBC, this will affect the EUR/CHF movement in the future. EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:07 EST on Friday, 28 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF is set...
via.news
Pinterest Stock Was Up By 12.97% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Pinterest jumping 12.97% to $24.73 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Pinterest’s...
via.news
NIO Slips As Economic And Political Issues Mount In China: 32% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 32.43% in 21 sessions from $14.77 to $9.98 at 10:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.26% to $14,569.90, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nio’s last close...
via.news
JD.com Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $52.04 at 2022-10-04, to $37.86 at 20:26 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
VeriSign Stock Was Up By 9.15% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VeriSign rising 9.15% to $202.79 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. VeriSign’s last close...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Was 14.28% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) rising 14.28% to $8.77 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.87% to $11,102.45. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $7.67, 75.34% below its 52-week high of $31.10. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
via.news
NYSE FANG Bearish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:26 EST on Friday, 28 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,463.40. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.84% up from its 52-week low and 0.1% down from its 52-week high.
Comments / 0