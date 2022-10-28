Read full article on original website
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers’ skid grow to 4
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers frustrations were familiar after the Green Bay Packers lost their fourth straight game. This time, however, the veteran quarterback chose his words a little more carefully. Rodgers preached patience following a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, and a week after suggesting players needed to be benched. The loss dropped the Packers to 3-5, which represents their worst start to a season through eight games since Rodgers took over as starter in 2008.
Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers. Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He then burned Green Bay with six catches for 108 yards and a 26-yard touchdown. The AFC-leading Bills never trailed in winning their fourth straight and matching their best start to a season since 1993 at 6-1. The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5.
Tom Brady’s rollercoaster 2022: Unretiring, outbursts, losing streaks and divorce
Being the NFL’s biggest star puts you under the microscope. Every turn, every move, every utterance — be it on or off the field — is scrutinized. As years go, it’s fair to say that 2022 has become something of an Annus Horribilis for Tom Brady.
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera says Young will take part in positional workouts before getting ramped up to participation in team drills. It’s not clear when the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut. The Commanders have three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing. They are taking a slow approach to the young pass rusher’s recovery after surgery involved grafting a part of his left patellar tendon on the other side to fix the tear.
Rams can’t sustain offense in second half of loss to 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams did not score in the second half of their 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was their eighth straight regular-season loss against their Bay Area rivals. Although the Rams put together two long touchdown drives in the first half, they were built on short throws and screens that protected the offensive line and minimized pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Niners adjusted in the second half, taking away star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and sacking Stafford twice as the Rams had 58 yards on 25 plays.
Giants can’t overcome mistakes, Seattle’s defense in loss
SEATTLE (AP) — After weeks of riding the edge with one close win after another, the New York Giants finally ran into a combination of obstacles they couldn’t overcome. Injuries, critical turnovers and an opponent loaded up to stop Saquon Barkley sent the Giants into their bye week with a 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants are still 6-2 heading into a needed week off. New York had two new starters on the offensive line against Seattle because of injuries to right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson. Barkley was held to a season-low 59 yards on 20 carries.
Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts’ starting debut
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger produced solid numbers and glimmers of hope in his first NFL start. It still wasn’t good enough to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a victory. The second-year quarterback went 17 of 23 for 201 yards, ran six times for 15 yards and lost one fumble in a 17-16 loss to Washington. The former Texas star led the Colts on four scoring drives but acknowledged Indy cannot afford to settle for field goals or come up short with a chance to seal the win — as he did with about 3 1/2 minutes to play.
Quick study: McCaffey picking up San Francisco’s offense
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — It wasn’t Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk early in the second quarter that impressed Jimmy Garoppolo the most. It’s more about how quickly McCaffrey has picked up San Francisco’s offense. McCaffrey played a starring role in the 49ers’ 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing, passing and receiving TD in the same game. McCaffrey was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20. Garoppolo says it’s incredible how quickly McCaffrey has learned San Francisco’s offense.
Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for ‘cumulative effect’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.” Cox is a fifth-year junior and one of the team’s best defenders. He’s expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia, native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries. Napier says “sometimes you have to make decisions in the best interest of the team.”
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13
CLEVELAND — (AP) — Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them. Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a...
Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday. The sixth-year player opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared for practice three weeks ago.
Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Already missing Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when they face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Owusu-Koramoah injured his knee last week in Baltimore while having his best game this season. The second-year linebacker from Notre Dame didn’t practice all week and was listed as questionable coming into the game. His absence will likely mean more snaps for Deion Jones, acquired in a trade two weeks ago from Atlanta. Cincinnati’s secondary will be missing a starter as cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) is out. He’ll be replaced by Cam Taylor-Britt, who will make his first NFL start.
No. 2 Vols visit Georgia coming off best defensive game yet
Tennessee scores so many points so fast that the defense tends to be overshadowed. At least until someone wonders how the Volunteers can play so many minutes a game. Turns out the second-ranked Vols actually can play some defense too, despite being on the field more than all but five other FBS teams. Now Tennessee is preparing to visit top-ranked and defending national champ Georgia. The Volunteers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance this season. They limited Will Levis to 98 yards passing and three interceptions. Levis is projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s 6-5, 10-inning win over Houston in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019. The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and 207,000 viewers on Fox Deportes last Friday night. This year’s total was up 5% from the 10,934,000 who watched last year’s opener, a 6-2 Atlanta win over the Astros, and up 23% from the Game 1 record low set in 2020 when 9,353,000 watched the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Time Not on Mickey Joseph’s Side
Husker Dan: Nebraska’s loss to Illinois deals a blow to quest for head coaching job
Varsho, Arozarena, Gonsolin make MLB arbitration cutoff
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona catcher Daulton Varsho was the last of 30 players who made the cutoff for salary arbitration, which was set at 2 years, 128 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 116 days last offseason. San Francisco infielder Thairo Estrada and Cleveland right-hander reliever James Karinchak tied for the most service time in the so-called Super-2 class at two years, 169 days. Others in the Super-2 class include Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, Texas first baseman Nathanial Lowe, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handers Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin, and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.
