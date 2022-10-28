Tennessee scores so many points so fast that the defense tends to be overshadowed. At least until someone wonders how the Volunteers can play so many minutes a game. Turns out the second-ranked Vols actually can play some defense too, despite being on the field more than all but five other FBS teams. Now Tennessee is preparing to visit top-ranked and defending national champ Georgia. The Volunteers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance this season. They limited Will Levis to 98 yards passing and three interceptions. Levis is projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO