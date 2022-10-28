ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sg Bax
3d ago

yes, please support the last 40 years of leadership that has so successfully brought Oregon dirty streets, dirty air, dirty water, high crime, homelessness, rapidly increasing drug addiction public drug use. False made up science, declining educational standards. Artificial highly accelerated property costs, over inflated cost of living with unreasonable unsustainable housing costs. Protections for land lords and property managers above the people. Please by all means support the people who have done more to stir And exploit hate,division and racial tension than anyone else in my lifetime the people who put foreign felons(illegal aliens) terrorist and human traffickers above the legal citizens of the state. please by all means let's keep the party who allowed portland to be burned and vandalized, allowed portlanders and Oregonians to be assaulted and murdered and have their property to be stolen, vandalized or destroyed.

Cory Cochran
3d ago

How does bringing in 90 year old grumpy Comrade Bernie energize the young voters? The people who work for a living and actually keep this state up and running are sick of the failed and destructive policies of liberal socialist agendas. Kate Brown has been a total disaster. Liberal leaders have all but destroyed Portland, Salem, & Eugene. Kotex would just be another in a long line Liberal clowns aiding her special interest agenda instead of the people.

Gyongyi Varosi
3d ago

First Biden and Kotek, than Sanders and Kotek, than Harris and Kotek??? How many evil person would shows up for Democrats? ? This is a proof how they scared to loose Oregon. Oregon belong to the people who living here, working here and try not to be killed like in Portland! After 40 years chaos and to much power, they think, they owned this state!

KATU.com

Senior elections analyst at 538 discusses competitive races in Oregon

Oregon is in the national spotlight as the November election approaches, which is unusual for the state which traditionally leans Democrat. It's been nearly forty years since there's been a Republican governor in office, however, the political website 538 says Republicans have a decent chance to pick up the state's top job in the upcoming election. The group attributes that to an unusual three-way race between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Unaffiliated Candidate Betsy Johnson.
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
klcc.org

Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State

With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
KATU.com

Washington state's COVID-19 restrictions end Monday

The COVID-19 state of emergency orders in Washington state end on Monday. State, health and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. KOMO News spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the upcoming...
spokanepublicradio.org

The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters

In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
FiveThirtyEight

Could A Republican Really Win The Oregon Governor’s Race?

Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.
KCBY

A message for change: Drazan argues for new leadership

It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
Portland Tribune

My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek

Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
KATU.com

Governor Inslee visits Clark County to discuss homeless crisis

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Clark County on Monday, touring several projects aimed at addressing the local homeless crisis. That included the Safe Stay transitional housing site, and the Fourth Plain Community Commons affordable housing project. KATU asked the governor what steps he's taking to improve shelter...
northeastoregonnow.com

Republicans Face Best Chances in Years to Gain Oregon Senate Seats

Republicans have their best chance in years to wrest control of the Oregon Senate away from Democrats this November, buoyed by national trends, a competitive governor’s race and key issues and concerns that favor the GOP. State political analysts say this cycle could be as positive for Republicans as...
opb.org

75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics

On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
OREGON STATE

