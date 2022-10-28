Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “The Murmuring.”. The human mind was made to recognize natural patterns, which pushes us to look for meaning even in the most curious behaviors, such as birds’ murmuring and how entire flocks can draw pictures in the sky. Understanding an external phenomenon might also be essential for us to unlock the secrets of what hides deep inside the human soul. “The Murmuring” is about the struggle of a rational mind to comprehend something that might not have a clear explanation. It’s also a gripping story of human trauma and how our pain can leave stains behind, even after we pass away.

