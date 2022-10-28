Read full article on original website
The Banshees of Inisherin is great — and even better if you know the history behind it
It doesn’t take a doctorate in Irish history — thank goodness, since I do not have one — to know that The Banshees of Inisherin is not merely a delightfully madcap tale of Irish zaniness. It is that, since writer and director Martin McDonagh (of In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) is incapable of turning out a boring story. But there’s more to it than what’s on the surface.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: Inside the Most Beautiful, Bizarre Movie Shoot Ever
If you were visiting the West Coast of Ireland last fall and found yourself on either Inishmore in the Aran Islands or Achill, there is a good chance you would’ve seen Colin Farrell jogging to the Banshees of Inisherin set wearing mint green short shorts.Alas, I was a year too late, but I did experience other impressive sights, all of which feature in director-writer Martin McDonagh’s latest triumph. Inisherin is a fictitious location, but there is a sense that the early Oscars contender could do the same for the two Irish island destinations that In Bruges did for the Belgian...
Gabriel Byrne’s autobiographical ‘Walking With Ghosts’ now a new Broadway show
Gabriel Byrne, who has starred in dozens of films, including “Miller's Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects,” is telling his own story in a new Broadway show.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "The Murmuring" Recap: Of Birds and Grief
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “The Murmuring.”. The human mind was made to recognize natural patterns, which pushes us to look for meaning even in the most curious behaviors, such as birds’ murmuring and how entire flocks can draw pictures in the sky. Understanding an external phenomenon might also be essential for us to unlock the secrets of what hides deep inside the human soul. “The Murmuring” is about the struggle of a rational mind to comprehend something that might not have a clear explanation. It’s also a gripping story of human trauma and how our pain can leave stains behind, even after we pass away.
Something Offbeat: A vampire unearthed
More than 300 years ago, a woman in what is now Poland was buried with a sickle across her neck and a padlock on her foot. This summer, she made her way above ground and into headlines.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Adds Lana Parrilla To Season 2
EXCLUSIVE: Lana Parrilla (Why Women Kill, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2 in a recurring role. She will play Lisa Trammell, a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the redemption of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his...
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Review: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Star in Baggy Netflix Sequel
There were a number of reasons the employees at the Bryant & May match factory wanted to strike in 1888: They were fined for trivial offenses, berated for small errors and paid abysmally for hours of grueling labor. But above all, their owners were killing them. A change in production methods — switching from red phosphorus to white — increased the company’s profit and poisoned the match factory employees. The women and girls developed phosphorus necrosis, a disease that caused engorged abscesses in the mouth and fatal brain damage. Enola Holmes, the protagonist of the quick-witted and fanciful eponymous YA book series, doesn’t...
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Dreams in the Witch House" Recap: Sometimes You Have to Let Go
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Dreams in the Witch House.”. There’s a veil trapping the living and the dead in separated dimensions. But sometimes, a door is opened, and we can peek at the secrets that hide in the beyond. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), “Dreams in the Witch House” is an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities that dives deep into humanity’s obsession with death and our refusal to let go of the loved ones who die, especially those who depart too soon.
‘Death? I can’t wait for the adventure!’ Most Haunted’s Yvette Fielding on ghosts, sceptics and the afterlife
The First Lady of the Paranormal, also known as the Queen of the Night, is waiting for me at Crewe railway station in a bright red vintage Mini. I just about fold myself into the front seat. She cackles, performs a miraculous U-turn and puts her foot to the floor. She talks as she drives, 19 to the dozen: the car is from 1969, when the Beatles were still together. She loves the Beatles – and the Mini. Sometimes, she’ll just beep the horn at someone, for a laugh, like this, beep beep, ay oop … A man walking on the pavement looks startled, then waves back.
Australian Chamber Orchestra/ Tognetti review – bitty but beautifully played
The third and last concert in the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s latest Barbican residency carried the banner Indies and Idols. It continued their association with the Guildhall school too, with 19 student string players joining the ensemble for the first half of the concert, which was directed as always by Richard Tognetti.
‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series
Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery
Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed. More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' TrailerPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst...
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
Fright Fest: The Scariest Series on Hulu
Let fright night commence. Halloween is upon us, and it is time to honor all the ghouls and witches that come out to haunt the spooky night with some horror. Every year in October, Hulu transforms into Huluween and embraces the thrills and chills the month commands. New and old, popular and forgotten, the streamer is host to 25 fantastic horror television series that can be consumed all at once on Halloween night or spaced out to last the remaining days of October. If you’ve got a sweet tooth for monsters, here’s a guide for the scariest series now streaming on Hulu.
The 10 best war movies ever made
War is a genre as old as the movies themselves. Some offer visceral thrills, trying to immerse you in what it means to be in battle. Others take a different tack, and are more contemplative about their subject matter. Whatever road they take, though, great war movies are always at...
HBO Max Launches Drama ‘Garcia!’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 8:00 p.m. ABC News – “Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview”. 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) 9:00 p.m. Capital One College Bowl (season finale, two hours) 10:00 p.m. Dateline. Fox:. 8:00 p.m. 2022 World Series: Game...
Armageddon Time review: Hathaway, Hopkins, Strong shine in poignant drama
A personal story that has universal appeal, led by strong performances. James Gray's last two movies saw him go to outer space (Ad Astra) and explore the Amazon (The Lost City of Z), but in his latest movie, Armageddon Time, he heads back to his roots of 1980 New York, which while being more than 40 years ago feels all to timely a setting. With the help of three strong supporting performances from veterans and a pair of promising outings from young actors, Armageddon Time is a personal reflection but proves to be a poignant and universal movie of discovering what you stand for.
The Lovers review – Shakespeare musical charms, but doesn’t always deliver
Bell Shakespeare is Australia’s national theatre company dedicated to performing the works of the Bard and his contemporaries. Their productions are varied in approach – they’ve set Henry V in a bunker during the London Blitz and placed The Comedy of Errors in a disco-driven 1970s – and the company has transformed some of the world’s most famous plays by applying new genres, tones and styles. However, in its 32 years, the company has never produced a musical – until now.
