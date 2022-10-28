Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Tenants displaced after fire in West Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on the corner of 8th and H Streets. Fire crews arrived at the six-unit complex after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, six people were rescued from...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
1011now.com
Truck hauling distillers’ grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE , Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
1011now.com
Saline County town recovers from Sunday’s wildfires
SWANTON, Neb. (KOLN) -This week, 10/11 NOW brought you stories of the wildfires in Lancaster and Gage counties. Now, we’re shedding light on the fire that hit a small town in Saline County. The Swanton Volunteer fire chief, Lynn Strouf, said the fire they saw in Saline County was...
KSNB Local4
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Halloween
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska.
1011now.com
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.
1011now.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
1011now.com
Section of Antelope Valley closed after overnight bridge fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed after a fire late Thursday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.
1011now.com
More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections. According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At 11th And Adams Identified
Lincoln Police say 30-year old Trenten Bankhead was the man killed in a motorcycle crash at 11th and Adams around 7:00 Friday night. Investigators say a pickup was northbound across Adams from N 11th Street when the westbound motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup. Witnesses on...
1011now.com
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports significant increase in RSV cases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Monday that it continues to see a significant increase of respiratory syncytial virus locally, which includes outbreaks in at least 13 local childcare facilities. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe, Bethel, daycares hold trunk-or- treat
OTOE - Sunday was a popular primer for Halloween, with trunk or treats at Nebraska City and Otoe. The Otoe park is known as the location of the annual BBQ, but committee member Angela Parsons thought a trunk or treat would keep the activities going into the fall. It started...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: A Warm Start to November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - November will start of with the possibility of record high or near record high temperatures. Dry conditions will persist until a cold front pushes through near the end of the week. November will be off to a warm start! High temperatures will hit the mid to...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. Updated: 18 hours ago. Halloween comes with its...
Omaha Police Department investigating fatal shooting by officers
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of S 30th and Marcy Streets.
KETV.com
Wildlife encounters highlight creatures of the night
OMAHA, Neb. — Wildlife encounters stopped by fire news Saturday to highlight some of their creatures of the night. As the spooky season comes to a close, we get up close and personal with an Owl, Tarantula and Boa constrictor. For more information on wildlife encounters click here.
Comments / 0