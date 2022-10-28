Northwood beats Chilhowie for district championship while Marion advances to finals

(WJHL) — On the volleyball court tonight the Hogoheegee District championship was on the line between Northwood and Chilhowie

The Panthers get things started when Michela Snodgrass comes to the net for the smash….

The Warriors would get the point back when Chloe Adams passes to Josie Sheets who delivers the spike… This match would go 5 sets….

After a long volley the Lady Panthers Karlee Fry is there to block the shot of Sheets for the winning point and the celebration was on….Northwood wins 3-2

In the Southwest district semi finals tonight Marion hosted Richlands…

And after this long volley Marion would find Ella Moss for the smash that is not returned

Trailing 20-4 Richlands kept fighting… They get it inside to Annsley Trivette and she paints the back line with a point…

But this was all Marion tonight…Once again they find Moss one of the team captains for the spike at the net…

Marion wins 3-0

