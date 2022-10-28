Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey emerges from the ocean for her annual defrosting
Can you hear that? It’s the sound of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” quietly playing in the background. Legend has it the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist departs into the ocean every year only to reemerge in time for Christmas, brushing snowflakes off her shoulders and blowing a kiss to those who’ve waited for her return. Now that Halloween is just mere hours from packing its bags, the internet has officially rolled out the red carpet for the Queen of Christmas and is welcoming her with open arms.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
wegotthiscovered.com
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ season 4 is confirmed but Henry Cavill won’t be returning to wield Geralt of Rivia’s sword
There is no doubt that Netflix’s The Witcher is a winner in every way, whether it is in terms of storyline, performances, props, or special effects. But there is no denying that its MVP from day one has been Henry Cavill. Many have tuned into the show and have ardently followed it solely because the Enola Homes star leads it. But apparently, fans of the show will have to find something else to rally around as Cavill is all set to leave the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Evil Dead Rise’ director stops hearts with a bloody first look at the upcoming horror sequel
Even though there are definitely many horror fans out there who aren’t big fans of the Evil Dead film, there is no denying that when it comes to making our hearts skip more than just a beat with terrifying visuals no one beat the franchise. This, well, universal fact has once again been highlighted thanks to Lee Cronin, who is helming the hotly-anticipated Evil Dead Rise, sharing the first look at the upcoming sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Myers is unmasked in nightmare fuel ‘Halloween Ends’ BTS image
Horror’s most terrifying villain has finally seen his mask lifted with a harrowing behind-the-scenes image posted of Michael Myers from Halloween Ends. The long-running series trope of Myers never being unmasked, or only with his face still obscured by darkness, continued during Ends as the franchise finally saw its final resting place. But a thorough look behind the mask has been presented to fans in the form of a behind-the-scenes image from the makeup artists. If you have trypophobia, look away.
wegotthiscovered.com
The biggest battle facing the Avengers isn’t Kang, but who deserves to be named first in the credits
The death of Tony Stark and departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a gap at the head of the table for the Avengers, and in more ways than one. The longtime Iron Man took top billing in the first four assemblies of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so there’s a huge void for the lucky A-lister who gets their name put first in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans realize yet again that Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most tragic character in all of ‘Star Wars’
Forget about Anakin Skywalker, his fall to the dark side, and his ultimate redemption in Return of the Jedi. Star Wars fans can unanimously agree that the most heartbreakingly tragic character in all of the galaxy far, far away and its extensive history is none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi, the man who lost everything but his faith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are sure Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ stellar Halloween costume won him a direct ticket to DCU
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs might have just earned his spot on the Best Halloween costumes list for his stellar costume and exceptional performance as everyone’s favorite Clown Prince of Crime. As celebrities reveal their most eccentric Halloween costumes, they prove time and again their undeniable talent of re-living...
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman reveals why we’re not drowning in ‘The Sandman’ merch this Halloween
When making a television series or movie, marketers think beyond simply plot and characters towards what merchandise they can sell to the adoring fan base. Think Grogu lunch boxes and stuffies from The Mandalorian. One fan of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman noticed a surprising lack of merch for the series and asked the author himself why this missed opportunity occurred.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift just took over the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Midnights’
Not only was Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights, released on Oct. 21, 2022, the most successful album of the last seven years and her personal biggest release, it was also so big it took over the entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. As expected, “Anti-Hero,”...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson praises fans for keeping ‘Black Adam’ as the world’s biggest movie
And so The Rock took to social media this morning to thank his fans directly for making Black Adam the number one movie worldwide for the second weekend running. The Rotten Tomatoes page for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s DC Comics superhero outing underscores an interesting dichotomy between what critics look for in a movie as opposed what the audience actually wants to pay twenty bucks a ticket to watch. With an RT “fresh rating” of 40% versus an “audience score” of 90%, it’s no surprise that the abuse Black Adam took from critics had no impact on the movie’s actual box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo’s choice of fat icon for Halloween costume leaves fans stunned
This year’s Halloween season came with a bang as people were finally able to go outside and enjoy the festivities following the pandemic. It’s the time of the year when people can cosplay without getting weird looks from the general public, including celebrities. But out of all the costumes showcased in this year’s event, Lizzo‘s has to take the cake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joey King’s 10 best movies and tv shows, ranked
She may be just 23 years old, but Joey King has an extensive film catalog that rivals many that came before her. She has been acting professionally since 2008 when she was just 9 years old. King has starred in movies and television shows across a wide variety of genres. She has acted next to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, all while holding her own.
Comments / 0