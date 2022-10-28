ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire

Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player

Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Post-Divorce Photo

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce on Friday afternoon. While it's been a tough week for Brady - a loss to the Ravens, a divorce - he isn't letting that get in the way of his important weekend. Brady, 45, spend his weekend helping with the post-hurricane...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
The Tennessean

How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start

HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade

The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Boston

How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
FanSided

Kenny Pickett calls out Steelers teammates for not studying enough

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett called out some of his teammates for their lack of film study, which has led to their 2-6 record entering the bye week. Kenny Pickett may be a rookie, but he needs to earn the respect of the locker room on the fly in a busy bye week for Pittsburgh.
FanSided

Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Najee Harris being compared to historic bust should have Steelers fans worried

Najee Harris is trending in the wrong direction, and his trajectory is on point with another draft bust that should scare Steelers fans. Coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a combination of physicality and explosiveness built into a rugged body. Early on, despite deficiencies at the offensive line position, the Steelers have gotten good production out of Harris.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

KC Chiefs add wide receiver Dazz Newsome to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad on Monday. No position has seen more activity in this calendar year for the Kansas City Chiefs than at wide receiver. On Monday, they continued to tinker with their depth with the addition of wideout Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't happy with his running backs coach, Anthony Lynn, on Sunday afternoon. Presumably, Shanahan was upset with a substitution for Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan was seen yelling at Lynn on the sideline on Sunday afternoon. "Kyle Shanahan yelling at Anthony Lynn on the sidelines...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
FanSided

FanSided

