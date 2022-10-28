Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire
Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player
Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Post-Divorce Photo
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce on Friday afternoon. While it's been a tough week for Brady - a loss to the Ravens, a divorce - he isn't letting that get in the way of his important weekend. Brady, 45, spend his weekend helping with the post-hurricane...
How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start
HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.
Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade
The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins
BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
Kenny Pickett calls out Steelers teammates for not studying enough
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett called out some of his teammates for their lack of film study, which has led to their 2-6 record entering the bye week. Kenny Pickett may be a rookie, but he needs to earn the respect of the locker room on the fly in a busy bye week for Pittsburgh.
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
Justin Fields is changing the narrative as much as the Bears will let him
As the Chicago Bears continue to give Justin Fields more chances to thrive in the offense, the narrative of failure is disappearing. It might not look like it from the outside, but in the halls of the Chicago Bears, there seems to be more confidence in young quarterback Justin Fields.
Najee Harris being compared to historic bust should have Steelers fans worried
Najee Harris is trending in the wrong direction, and his trajectory is on point with another draft bust that should scare Steelers fans. Coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a combination of physicality and explosiveness built into a rugged body. Early on, despite deficiencies at the offensive line position, the Steelers have gotten good production out of Harris.
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Dazz Newsome to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad on Monday. No position has seen more activity in this calendar year for the Kansas City Chiefs than at wide receiver. On Monday, they continued to tinker with their depth with the addition of wideout Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't happy with his running backs coach, Anthony Lynn, on Sunday afternoon. Presumably, Shanahan was upset with a substitution for Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan was seen yelling at Lynn on the sideline on Sunday afternoon. "Kyle Shanahan yelling at Anthony Lynn on the sidelines...
Jets make strange QB moves before Patriots game: What it means for Mike White, Chris Streveler and Joe Flacco
The New York Jets had some head-scratching moves when they announced their inactive players before Sunday’s critical Week 8 game against the Patriots. The most impactful: Mike White, not Joe Flacco, is the backup quarterback. It’s unlcear why Flacco, who started the first three games for the Jets, is...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders can't be feeling good about their Josh McDaniels hire
Over the first two months of the NFL season, no coach has gotten ripped more than Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos. Not even Matt Rhule, and the Carolina Panthers already fired him. Well, let's take a look at the bottom of the AFC West standings after Week 8, shall...
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings: Titans pass Chiefs in Week 8
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Titans moved past the Chiefs in Week 8. Now that we’re eight weeks into the season, it appears the NFL Playoff Picture on the AFC side of the bracket is starting to come into focus.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Ja’Marr Chase, Allen Lazard, Russell Wilson, and Others
After going 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7, here’s a look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0