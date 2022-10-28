Read full article on original website
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
EHT Gal Who Flipped off Verlander in Philly is a Baseball Lifer
It brought a big smile to my face when I found out Stephanie Di Ianni was the woman in Philadelphia responsible for flipping off Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander outside the Phillies stadium. You see, Di Ianni, from Egg Harbor Township, is a baseball lifer. By that I mean, she...
It Wasn’t Earthquakes In Philadelphia: It Was Phillies Home Runs
I have been talking about the fact that the enthusiastic crowd noise at Citizen’s Bank Park has never been louder and prouder. But, I never thought that the wonderful fans in the City of Brotherly Love could generate unbridled noise levels with such enthusiasm that it would actually mimic earthquake-level intensity.
2008 World Series Champs at Game 3 to Cheer on 2022 Philadelphia Phillies
There were plenty of former Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night to cheer the 2022 team on to victory in Game 3 of the World Series. No offense to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, but THIS is the suite I wish I'd been in during last night's game. Look...
Where to Listen to the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies Thursday Night
With all the excitement of Red October with the Phillies in the World Series and a 7-0 Eagles team, Philadelphia sports are as popular as ever!. Now both the Phillies and the Eagles are playing on the same day, at the same time. We have you covered. According to ESPN...
fox29.com
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe
The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
Stockton Graduate & NJ Teacher is Also Phillies Ballgirl
Kelly Fleck is a busy lady these days. Kelly, who graduated from Stockton University in 2021, is in her second year as a teacher at Robbinsville High School, but her part-time job is keeping her up late this week. Kelly is one of the 19 Philadelphia Phillies Ballgirls working at...
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
Taylor Swift Sets Return to Philadelphia and North Jersey on 2023 Tour
It's the moment Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for. She's laid out her tour plans for 2023 and they include two stops in Philly and two stops in North Jersey. Ya know how in her new song 'Bejeweled' she sings, 'when I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer'? We're counting on it.
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
Lane Johnson Dresses as Jason Kelce for Halloween
The Halloween holiday is on Monday, but some of the Philadelphia Eagles got into the spirit before their Sunday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have all seen Eagles center Jason Kecle walking around with his Ocean Drive T-shirt, from his charity bartending appearances at the Sea Isle establishment. He recently showed up to a game wearing the now-famous green, ringer-style T-shirt, a pair of jeans, flip-flops, and a satchel bag.
Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million
The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
