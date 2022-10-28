ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe

The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Lane Johnson Dresses as Jason Kelce for Halloween

The Halloween holiday is on Monday, but some of the Philadelphia Eagles got into the spirit before their Sunday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have all seen Eagles center Jason Kecle walking around with his Ocean Drive T-shirt, from his charity bartending appearances at the Sea Isle establishment. He recently showed up to a game wearing the now-famous green, ringer-style T-shirt, a pair of jeans, flip-flops, and a satchel bag.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million

The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
VINELAND, NJ
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy