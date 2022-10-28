Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ season 4 is confirmed but Henry Cavill won’t be returning to wield Geralt of Rivia’s sword
There is no doubt that Netflix’s The Witcher is a winner in every way, whether it is in terms of storyline, performances, props, or special effects. But there is no denying that its MVP from day one has been Henry Cavill. Many have tuned into the show and have ardently followed it solely because the Enola Homes star leads it. But apparently, fans of the show will have to find something else to rally around as Cavill is all set to leave the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Evil Dead Rise’ director stops hearts with a bloody first look at the upcoming horror sequel
Even though there are definitely many horror fans out there who aren’t big fans of the Evil Dead film, there is no denying that when it comes to making our hearts skip more than just a beat with terrifying visuals no one beat the franchise. This, well, universal fact has once again been highlighted thanks to Lee Cronin, who is helming the hotly-anticipated Evil Dead Rise, sharing the first look at the upcoming sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Marvel’s most notorious horror outings receives full restoration for free viewing on Halloween
Recent fans would be forgiven for thinking that Morbius — the film based on Marvel’s “Living Vampire” character that was Sony’s latest entry in the “Spider-Man Movies That Don’t Actually Feature Spider-Man” — is the worst, most embarrassing vampire movie to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They would be wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 Shudder originals to catch this Halloween
Certain things are just better in October. Pumpkin spice, pumpkin beer, pumpkin pie, pumpkins. Beyond the beloved orange gourd, one of the most underrated things that simply get exponentially better in October is Shudder, the streaming service devoted solely to all things horror and supernatural fiction, which quite obviously makes the spooky season its time to shine.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ is returning for season 4 on Netflix, but Henry Cavill is departing the series
Today is a sad day for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series, as Netflix has just announced that Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia from the show’s fourth season onward. Cavill is bowing out in season 3, so the material from The Time of Contempt will be the last time he’ll put on the monster-hunting armor and silver sword in live-action.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joey King’s 10 best movies and tv shows, ranked
She may be just 23 years old, but Joey King has an extensive film catalog that rivals many that came before her. She has been acting professionally since 2008 when she was just 9 years old. King has starred in movies and television shows across a wide variety of genres. She has acted next to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, all while holding her own.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans realize yet again that Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most tragic character in all of ‘Star Wars’
Forget about Anakin Skywalker, his fall to the dark side, and his ultimate redemption in Return of the Jedi. Star Wars fans can unanimously agree that the most heartbreakingly tragic character in all of the galaxy far, far away and its extensive history is none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi, the man who lost everything but his faith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Myers is unmasked in nightmare fuel ‘Halloween Ends’ BTS image
Horror’s most terrifying villain has finally seen his mask lifted with a harrowing behind-the-scenes image posted of Michael Myers from Halloween Ends. The long-running series trope of Myers never being unmasked, or only with his face still obscured by darkness, continued during Ends as the franchise finally saw its final resting place. But a thorough look behind the mask has been presented to fans in the form of a behind-the-scenes image from the makeup artists. If you have trypophobia, look away.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Burton explains why he identifies with Wednesday Addams, despite not being a creepy teenager (anymore)
Tim Burton is all set to take fans back to the enigmatic and delightfully weird vibe of The Addams Family with his upcoming series, Wednesday, which will see The Babysitter: Killer Queen and You star Jenna Ortega. But for him, the Netflix show is more than just his TV directorial debut as the celebrated director has revealed that he doesn’t see the young Wednesday as a mere character — he feels a real connection with the fictional teenager.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ theory suggests the Holiday Special is the James Gunn spinoff he never got to make
The MCU will be releasing the first holiday special with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians are back once again with James Gunn firmly at the helm as he brings to life his dream project at the studio. The director tweeted about how he loved the Star Wars Holiday Special in the past and how he had been itching to do one of his own. It turns out though that’s not the only thing he wanted to do with the members of Guardians of the Galaxy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel recruits a major DC star to lead ‘Wonder Man’ series
Since Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran James Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, we’ve been led to believe the working relationship between the two parties could be more cordial than ever before. That certainly appears to be the case, after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was announced as the lead of the upcoming Wonder Man series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Crystal Lake is calling: ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series announced
Calling all summer campers, it’s time to pack your bags because we’ve just received our invite to head directly to the iconic summer spot: Camp Crystal Lake. Peacock is taking us on the summer camp experience of our nightmares with a new series, Crystal Lake, based on the legendary horror franchise: Friday the 13th.
