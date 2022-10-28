Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
Waynesboro man found guilty of murder by jury in 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming, Jr.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The man accused by authorities to be responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming, Jr. has been found guilty by a jury. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cyrus Dion Mincey was found guilty by a Burke County jury of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and 2 Firearm charges on […]
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
Teenage suspect in custody, deputy injured in Midlands shooting
A teenager is in custody and a deputy is injured after an officer involved shooting in the Midlands. Deputies and SWAT Team personnel from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the town of Beech Island, Friday evening.
wfxg.com
Teen hit in crosswalk near Evans High School, police say
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old was hit by a truck on Cox Road at Knights way. The 14-year-old was said to be walking towards Evans High School and was hit while in the crosswalk. Deputies say the pedestrian was hit by a Toyota...
Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
WRDW-TV
Missing Child found safe in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said a child that was reported missing has been found safe. Lonquelle Perdue-Screws was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, black shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an Avengers backpack when he was reported missing. According to a report issued by...
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
14-year-old student hit by vehicle outside Evans High School
EVANS — A 14-year-old student who was walking to school was hit by a car driven by another student Monday morning. The pedestrian was crossing the street on Cox Road at Knight’s Way, school officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the student, who sustained...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
WRDW-TV
2 men wanted in separate child molestation cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for two men wanted in unrelated child molestation incidents. Derrious Williams, 29, is wanted for child molestation that occurred on Aug. 22 off of the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road, where he is known to be in the area. Deputies...
wgac.com
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
WRDW-TV
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
WRDW-TV
Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon. Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said....
WRDW-TV
Tantrum after $10 theft escalates into arrest of Aiken County man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man was arrested on a range of charges after locking a woman in a bathroom and fleeing in a vehicle he stole from relatives, according to authorities. The incident that got Dalton Jones, 26, in trouble started Wednesday morning in the 200 block...
WRDW-TV
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams,...
WRDW-TV
Final defendants plead guilty in Wilkes County drug-trafficking ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last of 21 defendants in a Wilkes County-area drug trafficking conspiracy have now entered guilty pleas, according to federal prosecutors. Timothy “TP” Derrick Pettus, 54, of Duluth, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Pettus’ plea represents the final determination of guilt for the 21 defendants indicted in July 2021 in USA v. Wynn et. al, dubbed Operation Wynner Storm.
wfxg.com
Columbia County Sheriff's Office hosts Drug Take Back event
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - October 29th marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It's put on each year by the National Drug Enforcement Administration. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office participated just outside of the Grovetown Kroger. Kroger Health and Cardinal Health are working together to host annual prescription drug...
Comments / 0