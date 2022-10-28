ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

WRDW-TV

Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Teen hit in crosswalk near Evans High School, police say

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old was hit by a truck on Cox Road at Knights way. The 14-year-old was said to be walking towards Evans High School and was hit while in the crosswalk. Deputies say the pedestrian was hit by a Toyota...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Missing Child found safe in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said a child that was reported missing has been found safe. Lonquelle Perdue-Screws was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, black shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an Avengers backpack when he was reported missing. According to a report issued by...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 men wanted in separate child molestation cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for two men wanted in unrelated child molestation incidents. Derrious Williams, 29, is wanted for child molestation that occurred on Aug. 22 off of the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road, where he is known to be in the area. Deputies...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School

A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon. Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said....
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed. That shooting happened just a few houses away from another...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Final defendants plead guilty in Wilkes County drug-trafficking ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last of 21 defendants in a Wilkes County-area drug trafficking conspiracy have now entered guilty pleas, according to federal prosecutors. Timothy “TP” Derrick Pettus, 54, of Duluth, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Pettus’ plea represents the final determination of guilt for the 21 defendants indicted in July 2021 in USA v. Wynn et. al, dubbed Operation Wynner Storm.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Columbia County Sheriff's Office hosts Drug Take Back event

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - October 29th marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It's put on each year by the National Drug Enforcement Administration. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office participated just outside of the Grovetown Kroger. Kroger Health and Cardinal Health are working together to host annual prescription drug...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

