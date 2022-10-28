Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
WAND TV
Springfield man arrested for 3rd Base shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Antwan Davis of Springfield was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant according to a release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3rd Base Sports bar on October 27 for reports of shots being fired outside the business. The suspects fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
WAND TV
Crews called out to garage and home fire in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Fire Department was called to a house fire Saturday night. Crews responded at 8:40 to the 300 block of Newcombe Lane in Chatham. Firefighters found a single residential unit with an attached garage fully involved with fire beginning to spread into the home. Everyone...
WAND TV
Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
WAND TV
Experts: Child car safety seats and 'puffy' coats don't mix
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Puffy coats are meant to keep kids warm, but some experts say they may be working against kids and increase their chances of getting seriously hurt during a car crash. Emily O'Connell, Child and Passenger Safety Seat Technician with the Macon County Health Department, helps with...
WAND TV
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 Sunday night for a fatal crash. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created an...
WAND TV
Man who set fire to Paris Save-A-Lot sentenced to prison
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison. Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
