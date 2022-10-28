North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is preparing to soon carry out an atomic test as it continues to develop a tactical nuclear weapon, according to U.S. and South Korean officials, who laid out concerns about Pyongyang's unprecedented number of ballistic missile tests, as well as its first atomic test in five years. A nuclear test would signal that Kim has managed to grow his weapons program through the Trump and Biden administrations and despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 DAYS AGO