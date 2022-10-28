Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Second Round High School Football Matchups
(WAND) -- The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is in the books!. Over 15 local teams are moving on to the second round. Here's all the matchups you need to know. 1A - (1) Ridgeview-Lexington (10-0) @ (9) Salt Fork (7-3) 1A - (5) Jacksonville Routt (8-2) @...
WAND TV
10-29 Saturday Frenzy
(WAND) -- It's win or go home time as we're into the high school football postseason. Check out scores and highlights from today's action.
WKBN
Local clash between Struthers & West Branch to advance in the playoffs
West Branch is after their third straight outright league championship. Salem has different ideas.
Comments / 0