NBC Philadelphia
Wheat Prices Jump by Nearly 6% After Russia Withdraws From Vital Ukrainian Export Deal
Global wheat prices have risen following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain export deal. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.7% to $8.77 a bushel, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel. Global wheat prices rose sharply Monday following Russia's withdrawal from...
NBC Philadelphia
U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting
Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting beginning Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by 5 basis points to 4.058%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by 7 basis points to 4.493%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
NBC Philadelphia
Meta Is Losing Billions, But People Are Making Real-Life Money in the Metaverse: ‘It's Been an Incredibly Positive Experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
Californian, Canadians sentenced for wire fraud conspiracy after purchasing OSU tickets, toilet paper with stolen credit cards
The United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says four people have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Oklahoma companies to purchase OSU athletics tickets and toilet paper with stolen credit cards.
