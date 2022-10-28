ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past reeling Bucs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jh10q_0ipb3GFX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hoZZ_0ipb3GFX00

Lamar Jackson threw two third-quarter touchdowns Thursday night and the Baltimore Ravens kept Tom Brady’s struggles going in a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.

Baltimore (5-3) won its second game in five days and took a half-game lead on Cincinnati in the AFC North, while Tampa Bay (3-5) fell a half-game behind Atlanta for first place in the NFC South. Every team in that division owns a losing record.

Trailing 10-3 at halftime, the Ravens got their offense going behind Jackson. On its first drive of the second half, Baltimore covered 77 yards in nine plays, with Jackson finding Kenyan Drake for a 5-yard scoring strike.

The Ravens took the lead for good with five seconds remaining in the third, capping an 80-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes with a Jackson-to-Isaiah Likely 10-yard touchdown pass for a 17-10 advantage.

Baltimore added insurance tallies with 6:55 left on a 15-yard touchdown jaunt by Devin Duvernay and then Justin Tucker’s 30-yard field goal at the 2:12 mark. Brady hit Julio Jones for an 8-yard score with 49 seconds remaining, but the Ravens recovered an onside kick to wrap it up.

Jackson completed 27 of 38 attempts for 238 yards and also ran for 43 yards. Brady was 26 of 44 for 325 yards, but it wasn’t enough to keep Tampa Bay from losing for the fifth time in six games. Baltimore outgained the Buccaneers 453-349 and owned the ball for nearly 38 1/2 minutes

After a scoreless first quarter, the Ravens initiated scoring on Tucker’s 22-yard field goal with 11:03 left in the first half. Baltimore began that drive on the Tampa Bay 6-yard line after recovering a muffed punt.

But the Buccaneers responded on their opening drive, their first of two 75-yard scoring drives, which ended on Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard run with 6:56 left in the first.

Tampa Bay made it a seven-point lead when Ryan Succop hit the first of his three field goals, a 31-yarder with 26 seconds remaining in the half.

Along with scoring his first career touchdown, Likely, a rookie out of Coastal Carolina, set career highs with seven receptions and 77 yards. He took over the primary tight end role after All-Pro Mark Andrews left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Andrews had 33 yards on three catches before leaving.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Steelers have a quarterback who actually blames himself, not others

Yada, yada, yada, Bingo Long and the Traveling All-Stars, and whatever additional nonsensical verbiage that anyone might wish to add…. By the way, if any of you “experts” feel the urgent need to regurgitate some or any of the aforementioned gobbledygook, I have it from a non-credible source that the God of nick-knacks will pay all royalties for you so that there will be no forthcoming accusations of “plagiarism.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player

Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
lastwordonsports.com

Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore

As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy