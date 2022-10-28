ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother Vs. Brother

By Scott Nolte
 3 days ago

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Two college rival teams go head-to head this weekend. West Liberty and Wheeling University men’s soccer will face off on the soccer pitch Saturday.

Not only are these school rivals but their head coaches have perhaps the biggest opponent one could ever have, their sibling. It’s the battle of the brothers.

Off the field, Sean and Brandon Regan are family, but when they step on the pitch, they put their game face on.

“Always exciting to play against West Lib. Obviously, a local rival,” said Brandon Regan. Everyone has a little asterisk on their calendar for that game and then obviously us being brothers, it’s got a little special sentiment to it too.”

“Over the past four years you know I played against my dad who was the coach here for 39 years so I’m a little used to it,” said Sean Regan. That was a good rivalry but now that Brandon has taken charge of Wheeling, I think it’s a little bit more intense because you know, you feel bad if ever beat your dad, but I don’t feel bad if I beat him so. That kind of adds a bit of extra spice to it.”

The last time these two played, the Cardinals won 5-0.

Both teams have a seat in the playoffs, but we’ll see on game day who comes home victorious.

Once again game time is Saturday at West Liberty at 1 p.m.

