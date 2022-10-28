Lucianne Goldberg Dies: Literary Agent, Key Figure In Bill Clinton Impeachment Was 87

Lucianne Goldberg , a literary agent who advised her friend Linda Tripp to secretly tape conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky , has died at age 87 at her home. No cause of death was given by her son, political commentator and author Jonah Goldberg.

Lucianne Goldberg was a conservative activist whose agency specialized in right-wing books. Tripp took her advice and taped Lewinsky talking about her sexual trysts with President Bill Clinton . Tripp’s 20 hours of conversation were used by special prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s investigation, which ultimately saw Clinton impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted in a Senate trial.

Goldberg met Tripp while working on a proposal for a book on the death of Vince Foster, a Clinton aide whose apparent death by suicide raised many questions. Goldberg encouraged Tripp to break Lewinsky’s trust and give the tapes to Starr. Goldberg later said she was glad Clinton had been caught “at something.”

Goldberg’s literary agency promoted books others would have shunned. The New York Times described her as “an agent with a taste for right-wing, tell-all attack books” in an article published amid the fallout from the Lewinsky tapes.

Goldberg also wrote novels and worked as a ghostwriter for celebrities.

Emmy winner Margo Martindale starred as Lucianne Goldberg in Impeachment: American Crime Story , the third season of FX’s award-winning limited series franchise, which centered on the sex scandal that rocked the Clinton presidency.

Her survivors include Jonah Goldberg. Another son, Joshua Goldberg, died in 2011.