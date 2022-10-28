ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Lucianne Goldberg Dies: Literary Agent, Key Figure In Bill Clinton Impeachment Was 87

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mpsu_0ipb3AxB00

Lucianne Goldberg , a literary agent who advised her friend Linda Tripp to secretly tape conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky , has died at age 87 at her home. No cause of death was given by her son, political commentator and author Jonah Goldberg.

Lucianne Goldberg was a conservative activist whose agency specialized in right-wing books. Tripp took her advice and taped Lewinsky talking about her sexual trysts with President Bill Clinton . Tripp’s 20 hours of conversation were used by special prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s investigation, which ultimately saw Clinton impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted in a Senate trial.

Goldberg met Tripp while working on a proposal for a book on the death of Vince Foster, a Clinton aide whose apparent death by suicide raised many questions. Goldberg encouraged Tripp to break Lewinsky’s trust and give the tapes to Starr. Goldberg later said she was glad Clinton had been caught “at something.”

Goldberg’s literary agency promoted books others would have shunned. The New York Times described her as “an agent with a taste for right-wing, tell-all attack books” in an article published amid the fallout from the Lewinsky tapes.

Goldberg also wrote novels and worked as a ghostwriter for celebrities.

Emmy winner Margo Martindale starred as Lucianne Goldberg in Impeachment: American Crime Story , the third season of FX’s award-winning limited series franchise, which centered on the sex scandal that rocked the Clinton presidency.

Her survivors include Jonah Goldberg. Another son, Joshua Goldberg, died in 2011.

Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack

Elon Musk took over Twitter this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack. Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account tweeted an article to a Los Angeles Times story about the suspect that attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home. “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them...
Deadline

Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal

Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi “Heartbroken And Traumatized” Breaks Her Silence After Husband’s Brutal Attack

Nancy Pelosi is making her first comments after the brutal attack her husband Paul Pelosi received in their home in San Francisco. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” Paul had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault, which was a successful procedure to repair the fractures he received. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Bush, Obama Staffers Let Loose on CNN: ‘Do You Have a Single Friend?’

A discussion Wednesday on CNN about the influence of Latino voters in the upcoming midterms got personal between members of two presidential administrations. Jim Messina, who served as White House deputy chief of staff in the Obama administration, accused Scott Jennings, a former special assistant to George W. Bush, of delivering “talking points” after he said there was a “clear movement” of Latinos supporting Republican candidates in many states.After a brief back and forth, more insults were traded.Jennings said he felt like Messina’s ears were clogged, which prompted the former Obama official to claim that Jennings couldn’t shift away from talking points handed out by the Republican National Committee. “I tell you what, man,” an aggravated Jennings shot back. “Do you have a single friend? You are an absolute jerk.” Jennings continued: “I’m sorry. I don’t come on here and read talking points. I don’t even know you, and you come out here and insult me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'

Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
Business Insider

A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy