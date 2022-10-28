Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi 67 W Dual Port GaN Charger (1C + 1A) arrives with UFCS support alongside 35 W model
Xiaomi has launched the Mi 35 W Dual Port Charger (1C+1A) and the Mi 67 W GaN Dual Port Charger Set (1C+1A) in China. Each gadget has a USB-C and a USB-A port, enabling you to charge two devices simultaneously. The charging power is dynamically distributed between the ports when two devices are connected. The 67 W model supports charging protocols such as QC and PD, as well as the UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification), a standard agreed upon by the Chinese companies Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suddenly looks like a desirable Android phone
Samsung's new Android flagship realized like we've never seen it before
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
yankodesign.com
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
daystech.org
Galaxy S23 Ultra To Bring Samsung’s Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years
The Galaxy S23 Ultra might deliver Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in years. It’s not simply because the corporate is switching to a 200MP major sensor having used a 108MP digital camera because the Galaxy S20 collection. But as a result of the agency has considerably improved its digital camera software program and picture processing algorithms.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX releases several new E-readers with styluses and Android support
Onyx BOOX has presented three new E-readers, which the company markets as the Leaf2, Nova 5 and Note X2. Unlike many E-reader manufacturers, Onyx BOOX does not ship its devices with proprietary operating systems. Instead, the company relies on Android, which should provide greater flexibility for installing third-party apps than its competitors.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Watch 200: Leaker shares conflicting images of unreleased affordable smartwatch
Earlier this month, the FCC published documentation for the Moto Watch 200, including box art. As we discussed at the time, the images shown presented the Moto Watch 200 as having a squircle-shaped display, unlike its predecessor. In effect, the change brings Motorola's budget smartwatch offering closer to some of its more expensive peers, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra. However, more recent images shared by @_snoopytech_ provide a potentially conflicting view.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
TechRadar
MacBook Pro 2022 dreams dead as Apple rumored to delay launch
Apple has some new Macs on the horizon, but we won’t see these devices this year sadly – the fresh hardware supposedly won’t turn up until early 2023. This is the latest from well-known leaker Mark Gurman, who made the prediction in his newsletter as published by Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
Android Headlines
Grab Wallpapers From Samsung's Brand New Foldable Phone
You can now grab wallpapers from Samsung’s brand new foldable phone, the Samsung W23. Samsung announced this phone in China last week, along with the Samsung W23 Flip. These two smartphones are actually rebranded versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. In other words, they are those two phones, but with different paint jobs, and upgraded memory.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition fails to match Xiaomi's advertised charging metrics in a real-world test
Xiaomi finally debuted its highly vaunted, new charging technology earlier this week. The company launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China, with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition featuring 210 W fast charging advertised to charge the phone in just 9 minutes. Its real-world performance may not be quite as impressive, however.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is tipped to launch soon following a fresh Geekbench leak
Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage Chinese Tech. The Redmi Note series of smartphones has proven so successful that its latest flagship has even been the first to the new class-leading ISOCELL HPX image sensor among Xiaomi mobile devices in 2022. However, it has also become one of the main targets for the OEM's mystifying and arcane attitude to product names over the years.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 4G is hyped as a Helio G99 class-leader prior to the smartphone's launch
Realme had hinted at performance as 1 of 3 key areas in which the upcoming 10 series would exhibit upgrades on these next-gen mid-range Android smartphones' imminent launch. Now, the BBK Electronics brand has elaborated on this by validating predictions of a switch to the Helio G99 processor in the 9 4G's successor.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT Cyber: Hands-on photo leaks online sporting chunky design
Last week, Huawei teased the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that is due to arrive alongside the Pocket S. Subsequently, a hands-on photo of the forthcoming smartwatch has surfaced on Weibo, which the likes of @RODENT950 and Huawei Central have reshared. Surprisingly, it seems that Huawei's marketing image could be accurate and was not a dramatic interpretation of the Watch GT Cyber's capabilities.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Tab10: Large Android tablet launches with keyboard and stylus support with E-Ink display
The Tab10 is another E-Ink tablet produced by Onyx BOOX. Like the Tab Ultra and Leaf2, the Tab10 utilises Android 11 and supports stylus input (4,096 pressure level). Additionally, Onyx BOOX equips the Tab10 with a 6,300 mAh battery, a feature it shares with the Tab Ultra. Likewise, the Tab10 has a 10.3-inch display, which outputs at 1,404 x 1,872 pixels with a 227 PPI.
iPhone 15 to ‘lose physical side buttons as Apple moves towards portless phones’
Apple is preparing to swap the real buttons on the side of the iPhone 15 for solid state areas that just feel like buttons, according to a major new report.The buttons would work similar to the home button on the iPhone 7 and 8. On those phones, the button could be mistaken for a real one – but was actually just a touch pad that used precise vibrations to feel as if it was being pressed down.That same technology could be used to remove the mechanical volume and power buttons from upcoming phones, according to a new report from reliable Apple...
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft updates Windows 11 requirements and supports new CPUs
The Redmond Giant has updated the official list of Windows 11 requirements, and it has done so to introduce the new processors that have hit the market in recent weeks. Microsoft has also taken advantage of the release of Windows 11 version 22H2 to fully support Ryzen 7000 and Intel Core Gen13, also known as Intel Raptor Lake-S.
