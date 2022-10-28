Read full article on original website
WSET
The Junior League's P.A.D. Center Helps Alleviate Period Poverty
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Junior League of Lynchburg has what's called the P.A.D. Center. It stands for Period Access Distribution Center. This center is working to address period poverty by raising awareness and money, while increasing access for women and girls in our community. Emily finds out how you can help.
WSET
Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
WSET
Two dead in Halifax County crash: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead after a crash in Halifax County. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. This incident happened on Saturday at 12:02 a.m. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S....
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
WSET
Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
WSET
LCS is preparing families for upcoming school year with 'Kindergarten Kickstart' events
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools is preparing families for the new school year next year. Lynchburg City Schools is already preparing families for the 2023-2024 school year with a series of "Kindergarten Kickstart" events being held throughout the city. These community events will give parents and guardians...
WSET
20-year-old dies after crash in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old man died at a crash in Halifax County on October 25 when he was driving on Elder Road, Virginia State Police said. Robert Lee Hunt Harris was driving near Hog Wallow Road when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, VSP said.
WSET
3 people injured after evening drive-by shooting on Greenwich Circle in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight on the Southside. The Danville Police Department said at around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday evening they received reports of shots fired in Greenwich Circle. Investigators said they discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the...
WSET
VOTE: Amherst County K-9 Unit in running for $15,000 grant
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's office is asking for your help!. Their K-9 unit is in the running for a grant through the Aftermath organization. "One of the big things they do is offer grants for K-9 programs at departments. They're passionate about it. Aftermath realizes that the work that the dogs help us do help to keep everybody safe. So, they raise this money and then they pass it on in the form of grants. Then, different departments can apply for it," said Deputy Bryant Lewellyn, Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
WSET
Man seriously wounded from gunshot outside James Crossing apartments
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man was seriously injured from a shooting on Longview Road early Monday morning, Lynchburg Police Department said. Longview Road is a part of James Crossing Apartments. Officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a man who had been shot. LPD said they...
WSET
The Bedford Fire Department participated in the 'Bedford Ghost Walk'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department participated in the "Bedford Ghost Walk" on Saturday. The department explained its history. "Shared the history of the department through the years, including the evolution of apparatus, training, and equipment," the department said.
WSET
Jefferson Forest theatre students to go to Kentucky competition
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for Jefferson Forest theatre students after they took home a runner-up trophy for "The Beggar's Opera." The Virginia Theater Association Conference took place over the weekend with competitions and workshops for schools all across the state. JF stood out, with...
WSET
Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
WSET
'Terrifying:' Witnesses describe their experiences at the Danville Mall shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night left one man dead and many witnesses shaken up. Terrifying is just one of the words they used to describe what they went through, hoping they never have to go through it again. "My heart was throbbing,"...
WSET
One Community One Voice holds Trunk or Treat event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg gathered at Miller Park for an event that was about much more than Halloween. "It's always good to have events that bring people together and give people the chance to be happy," Jordan Anderson, who came with his family, said. One Community...
WSET
Missing 78-year-old, last seen on Goodwin Avenue in Salem was found safe: VSP
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department. The Roanoke County Police Department is looking for Curtis Howell who was last seen on Saturday on Goodwin Avenue in Salem, according to VSP. VSP described Howell...
WSET
One person was trapped in vehicle rollover accident: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night there was a single-vehicle rollover accident. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. An Appomattox member arrived to find one vehicle rollover with one person trapped in the vehicle but possibly...
WSET
'Trending down:' Danville violent crime decreasing, despite shootings over the weekend
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There were multiple shootings throughout the Commonwealth over the weekend -- one of those at the Danville Mall left one man dead -- but despite the rough weekend, officials say crime is trending down on the Southside. The suspect in Saturday's Danville Mall shooting is...
WSET
2 injured after shooting at a gathering on Riceville Road in Pittsylvania County: Deputies
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured following a shooting in the Java community. Early on Sunday morning, the 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies responded to the...
