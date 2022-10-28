AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's office is asking for your help!. Their K-9 unit is in the running for a grant through the Aftermath organization. "One of the big things they do is offer grants for K-9 programs at departments. They're passionate about it. Aftermath realizes that the work that the dogs help us do help to keep everybody safe. So, they raise this money and then they pass it on in the form of grants. Then, different departments can apply for it," said Deputy Bryant Lewellyn, Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

