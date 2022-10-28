ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

The Junior League's P.A.D. Center Helps Alleviate Period Poverty

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Junior League of Lynchburg has what's called the P.A.D. Center. It stands for Period Access Distribution Center. This center is working to address period poverty by raising awareness and money, while increasing access for women and girls in our community. Emily finds out how you can help.
Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
Two dead in Halifax County crash: VSP

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead after a crash in Halifax County. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. This incident happened on Saturday at 12:02 a.m. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S....
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
20-year-old dies after crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old man died at a crash in Halifax County on October 25 when he was driving on Elder Road, Virginia State Police said. Robert Lee Hunt Harris was driving near Hog Wallow Road when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, VSP said.
VOTE: Amherst County K-9 Unit in running for $15,000 grant

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's office is asking for your help!. Their K-9 unit is in the running for a grant through the Aftermath organization. "One of the big things they do is offer grants for K-9 programs at departments. They're passionate about it. Aftermath realizes that the work that the dogs help us do help to keep everybody safe. So, they raise this money and then they pass it on in the form of grants. Then, different departments can apply for it," said Deputy Bryant Lewellyn, Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
Man seriously wounded from gunshot outside James Crossing apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man was seriously injured from a shooting on Longview Road early Monday morning, Lynchburg Police Department said. Longview Road is a part of James Crossing Apartments. Officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a man who had been shot. LPD said they...
Jefferson Forest theatre students to go to Kentucky competition

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — It was a big weekend for Jefferson Forest theatre students after they took home a runner-up trophy for "The Beggar's Opera." The Virginia Theater Association Conference took place over the weekend with competitions and workshops for schools all across the state. JF stood out, with...
Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
One Community One Voice holds Trunk or Treat event in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg gathered at Miller Park for an event that was about much more than Halloween. "It's always good to have events that bring people together and give people the chance to be happy," Jordan Anderson, who came with his family, said. One Community...
One person was trapped in vehicle rollover accident: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night there was a single-vehicle rollover accident. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. An Appomattox member arrived to find one vehicle rollover with one person trapped in the vehicle but possibly...
