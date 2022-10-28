ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
EL PASO, TX
1 person seriously injured after crash on I-10 west at Yarbrough

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in east El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 west and Yarbrough Drive around 3 p.m. As of 5 p.m., all lanes on I-10 west reopened. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
EL PASO, TX
Car crash leaves one dead on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain Crash. A man is dead following a rollover crash early this morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 9:20 a.m. on Loop 375 Transmountain at Mile Marker 19. The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived they found a...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
EPPD: Man found dead after reported missing

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police look for suspect involved in deadly shooting on I-10

Multiple vehicle crash closes portion of Global Reach — The El Paso Police Department needs your help catching a person involved in a shooting on Interstate 10. 32-year-old, Israel Corral, was shot and killed while driving on I-10 in East El Paso. The shooting happened on Saturday, September 10th...
EL PASO, TX
Dachshunds stampede for good cause

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
EL PASO, TX
El Dorado brothers connect for a touchdown run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week ten of high school football's Flex of the Night went to El Dorado's Quincy and Ryan Estrada. Quincy made the screen pass to his brother Ryan out on the sidelines. Ryan then ran it in for the touchdown. You can send your content...
EL PASO, TX

