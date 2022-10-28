Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to ‘Force The Issue’ with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
Centre Daily
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Cowboys are in the heat of the playoff race, battling surprising Eagles and Giants teams at the top of a stacked NFC East. To keep pace, Troy Aikman—the former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned-top broadcaster—says the team should add more offensive firepower. “You better have some offense in...
Centre Daily
Falcons RBs ‘Aren’t Satisfied’ Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity
The Atlanta Falcons sit in first place in the NFC South with a 3-4 record, in large part due to boasting the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack. Atlanta’s running backs entered the season with considerable expectations, mostly centered around star “wide back” Cordarrelle Patterson, who had a breakout age 30 season last year and signed a two-year contract extension this offseason.
Centre Daily
How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scares Up $1000 MNF Offer for Browns-Bengals on Halloween
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Bengals-Browns Monday Night Football matchup has a lot riding on it, as Joe Burrow is aiming to get his first victory over Cleveland and the Browns need a win to stay in the AFC North divisional race. It’s the type of spirited game that could go either way, which is why you should sign up for the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
Centre Daily
Ravens Trade For Star Linebacker Ahead of Deadline With AFC North Race Heating Up
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens just traded for a linebacker. According to Ian Rapoport, Chicago's Roquan Smith is headed to the Bengals' rival on a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens gave up a second and fifth round pick for the young defensive star. Smith...
Centre Daily
Antonio Brown Called Out During Podcast for Taking Shots at Tom Brady
Ever since we saw Antonio Brown dismissed from Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers last year, the former Super Bowl champion has been all in the news. The last time we saw him dressed out in uniform was when he made a gigantic display of himself taking off his Tampa Bay uniform and running out of the stadium in New York.
Centre Daily
Ezekiel Elliott, James Washington Injury Update for Dallas Cowboys
Sunday's near half-a-hundred-point offensive explosion from the Dallas Cowboys seems like a major evolution from the beginning of this NFL season, where 'the Boys" were shut out of the end zone in the 19-3 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For one, having a healthy starting quarterback does...
Centre Daily
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
Centre Daily
Halftime Observations: Bengals’ Offense Struggling, Browns Lead 11-0 on Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — The Bengals trail the Browns 11-0 at halftime. Cincinnati's offense struggled throughout the half and the defense made some big plays, but they couldn't stop Nick Chubb and the Browns late in the first half. Wacky First Quarter. Neither team scored in the first quarter and they...
Centre Daily
Tyron Time? Cowboys Have ETA For Smith Return
The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a solid start despite some major offensive contributors missing significant periods of time. As the de facto second half of the season looms, further help now has a timetable attached to it. In a spot on 105.3 The Fan, COO Stephen Jones addressed...
Centre Daily
Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
Centre Daily
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Offers $1250 Treat for Browns-Bengals MNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There will be a lot riding on this tremendous Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and the Browns, and if you want a little protection for what you have riding on the game, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which generates up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance for new customers.
Centre Daily
Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances
NASHVILLE – Ugo Amadi’s homecoming was short-lived. And not particularly productive. The Tennessee Titans waived the veteran defensive back on Monday, a little more than two months after they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had acquired him nine days earlier. Tennessee gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquirte the 25-year-old Nashville native (he graduated from Overton High School) who spent his first three years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start
In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8 start and let him leave after the season.
Centre Daily
Best NFL Week 8 Betting Promos, Bonus Codes & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The theme of Week 8 in the NFL? Close matchups. Sunday and Monday’s slate of games include 10 of 13 matchups that have spreads of 3.5 points or less—last week that number was just four. That means players who log onto sports betting apps this weekend will have some tough decisions to make as they choose which side to bet on.
Centre Daily
Bengals Top Cornerback Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury Against Browns
CLEVELAND — Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a right knee injury in the first half of Monday night's game against the Browns. He won't return. Awuzie got injured while deflecting a pass that was intended for Amari Cooper. He gingerly ran off the field, before going into the medical...
Centre Daily
Patriots Taking Trade Calls on WRs Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne: Who’s OUT?
FOXBORO — With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, several positional groupings on the New England Patriots roster are becoming the subject of much scrutiny and speculation. Amidst multiple reports that the Patriots have been fielding calls on numerous players, names such as right tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’
If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
Centre Daily
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
