ProTek Tactical Watch Brand Launched by Luminox Founder, Former Owner; DEMA Show Special Incentive Offers Available

Read full article on original website
Related
divenewswire.com
Dream Weaver Travel at DEMA Show 2022
The Dream Weaver Travel team is excited about the upcoming DEMA show in Orlando. The annual DEMA show is the best place to meet and socialize with industry leaders in travel, education, and manufacturing all under one roof. Steve, Audrey, Jane, and Lisa will be there, and we are extremely excited to help our dive store partners plan their group dive travel.
divenewswire.com
Cline’s Diving Industry 3rd Quarter 2022 Survey Results
The results are in and 127 dive businesses responded, 55.9% from the USA, the rest from elsewhere in the world. The European region composed 11.8% of the total responses. Dive retailers composed 38.6% of the overall responses, whereas travel/resort entities composed 24.4%. Within the USA, Eastern Time Zone businesses composed the largest group, 33.1% of the US respondents.
divenewswire.com
Deep Blue Adventures a MUST-VISIT Booth at DEMA Show 2022 This Week
Deep Blue Adventures is excited to see everyone at the DEMA Show 2022 in Orlando. Dive travel wholesaler Deep Blue Adventures can’t wait to reconnect with their clients and meet new partners at one of their favorite industry events. Deep Blue Adventures is the only dive travel wholesaler created specifically to serve retail dive centers and help them build a robust and profitable travel program.
Comments / 0