Salem, VA

WSLS

Mountaineers defeat Buffaloes, 28-6

LOW MOOR, Va. – The Mounties took on the Buffaloes on AHS grounds. Our former player of the week and his team were getting it done on Friday night. They secured a win against Floyd, 28-6.
LOW MOOR, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dan River wins the Adams-Martin trophy

Congratulations to the Dan River Wildcats! Dan River won the Adams-Martin trophy tonight, after defeating the Chatham Cavaliers for the honor having the most wins this season among Pittsylvania County's four high school football teams. The two rivals kept fans on the edge of their seats until deep in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats pulled ahead with a touchdown and two extra points, putting the final score at 21-14.
RINGGOLD, VA
WSLS

Washington & Lee falls to No. 16 Randolph Macon

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington & Lee fell to No. 16 Randolph Macon on Saturday 35-21. The Yellowjackets remain undefeated after beating the Generals after scoring 28 unanswered points. The Generals recorded a season-high 177 passing yards on 21 attempts Bland’s 38-yard catch was the longest of the day for...
WASHINGTON, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry takes down Pulaski, 56-27

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County and Patrick Henry have given us some of the more entertaining games over the past few seasons. On Friday night – bruising physical play mixed with offensive talent all over the field. It took no time at all to get the scoring started....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Former Hokies coach sees college basketball in a good place

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Seth Greenberg was a college basketball coach for 36 years, notably at Virginia Tech for his last nine, yet now he’s known more for his work as an analyst for ESPN over the past decade. The outspoken Greenberg, in Asheville this past week for Southern...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Welcome back: Liberty returns to Top 25 Polls at No. 23

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An historic win over BYU and a 7-1 start to 2022 has moved the Flames back into the national top 25 rankings for the first time since 2020. Liberty, who is coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway announces complete sellout for Xfinity 500 race

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. The Brake Pad and SkyDeck experiences are also sold out. This is the first sellout of...
RIDGEWAY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Calm days with plenty of clouds through the last October weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is only two days away, and as we count down to the holiday the weather stays mild. Temperatures are slightly cooler than average and there is a fair amount of cloud cover, but conditions are quiet enough that if you have any plans on Saturday or Sunday the weather doesn’t get in the way.
ROANOKE, VA
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Hungate, Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee Hungate, age 67, of Christiansburg died, Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co, VA on April 2, 1955, to the late Edward Gordon and Eleanor Linkous Hungate. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Hungate, an infant, sister, and her companion Adam Cook.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

New mom pod at Wasena Park

Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL

Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
LYNCHBURG, VA

