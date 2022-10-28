Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WSLS
Bulldogs shut out the Lancers, 34-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A tough team to beat. LCA and Amherst County went head to head in this Friday night matchup. The Bulldogs took the win against the Lancers 34-0.
WSLS
Mountaineers defeat Buffaloes, 28-6
LOW MOOR, Va. – The Mounties took on the Buffaloes on AHS grounds. Our former player of the week and his team were getting it done on Friday night. They secured a win against Floyd, 28-6.
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River wins the Adams-Martin trophy
Congratulations to the Dan River Wildcats! Dan River won the Adams-Martin trophy tonight, after defeating the Chatham Cavaliers for the honor having the most wins this season among Pittsylvania County's four high school football teams. The two rivals kept fans on the edge of their seats until deep in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats pulled ahead with a touchdown and two extra points, putting the final score at 21-14.
WSLS
Washington & Lee falls to No. 16 Randolph Macon
LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington & Lee fell to No. 16 Randolph Macon on Saturday 35-21. The Yellowjackets remain undefeated after beating the Generals after scoring 28 unanswered points. The Generals recorded a season-high 177 passing yards on 21 attempts Bland’s 38-yard catch was the longest of the day for...
WSLS
1st and 10: Lord Botetourt outlasts Franklin County 24-21
DALEVILLE, Va. – In a physical Blue Ridge District showdown, Lord Botetourt defeated Franklin County 24-21. Jakari Nicely, Tristan Overbay and Cade Lang all scored for the Cavaliers.
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes down Pulaski, 56-27
DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County and Patrick Henry have given us some of the more entertaining games over the past few seasons. On Friday night – bruising physical play mixed with offensive talent all over the field. It took no time at all to get the scoring started....
WSLS
No. 23 Liberty keeping realistic outlook ahead of Arkansas matchup
LYNCHBURG, Va. – There’s no question Liberty is the hottest team in the land … now with national recognition ranked No. 23. But the one question that is warranted – can they use this as motivation rather than a crutch for complacency. “We’re appreciative that we’re...
Kingsport Times-News
Former Hokies coach sees college basketball in a good place
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Seth Greenberg was a college basketball coach for 36 years, notably at Virginia Tech for his last nine, yet now he’s known more for his work as an analyst for ESPN over the past decade. The outspoken Greenberg, in Asheville this past week for Southern...
WSLS
Welcome back: Liberty returns to Top 25 Polls at No. 23
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An historic win over BYU and a 7-1 start to 2022 has moved the Flames back into the national top 25 rankings for the first time since 2020. Liberty, who is coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway announces complete sellout for Xfinity 500 race
RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. The Brake Pad and SkyDeck experiences are also sold out. This is the first sellout of...
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WSLS
Countdown to Green Flag: Fans excited to return to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR Playoffs
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – NASCAR fans near and far have made their way to the paper-clip for one more race this season. On Sunday afternoon, drivers will be back on the track to decide who’s going to be competing in the Championship race out in Arizona. Gean Adams and...
WSLS
Calm days with plenty of clouds through the last October weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is only two days away, and as we count down to the holiday the weather stays mild. Temperatures are slightly cooler than average and there is a fair amount of cloud cover, but conditions are quiet enough that if you have any plans on Saturday or Sunday the weather doesn’t get in the way.
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."
NRVNews
Hungate, Peggy Lee
Peggy Lee Hungate, age 67, of Christiansburg died, Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co, VA on April 2, 1955, to the late Edward Gordon and Eleanor Linkous Hungate. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Hungate, an infant, sister, and her companion Adam Cook.
wfirnews.com
New mom pod at Wasena Park
Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
Dead On Tools 250 results from Martinsville Speedway
« Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023 Gibbs Claims Win at Martinsville - Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4 ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
wallstreetwindow.com
Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL
Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
WSET
HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
