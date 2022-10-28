Read full article on original website
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
Digital Trends
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS headphones review - Transparent sound
Nothing Ear (1) have already been sold more than 560,000 times. Now Nothing brings another transparent technology to the market. However, the Ear (Stick) TWS headphones do not want to be the successor of the Ear (1). As Half-In-Ear or Earbuds, Nothing's newest headphones belong to a different device class. As Nothing Phone (1) users are used to, the Ear (Stick) are fully integrated into Nothing's (still) quite small ecosystem. However, the Earbuds also work flawlessly with other smartphones and tablets.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Best Buy Black Friday deals are live — $400 off MacBook Pro, $569 OLED TV and more
Best Buy is starting its Black Friday deals earlier than ever — here are the biggest savings from 4K TVs to Apple devices.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi 67 W Dual Port GaN Charger (1C + 1A) arrives with UFCS support alongside 35 W model
Xiaomi has launched the Mi 35 W Dual Port Charger (1C+1A) and the Mi 67 W GaN Dual Port Charger Set (1C+1A) in China. Each gadget has a USB-C and a USB-A port, enabling you to charge two devices simultaneously. The charging power is dynamically distributed between the ports when two devices are connected. The 67 W model supports charging protocols such as QC and PD, as well as the UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification), a standard agreed upon by the Chinese companies Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic introduces two new 32-inch IPS monitors with varying resolutions
ViewSonic has launched two new monitors, both spanning 32-inches across. Billed as the VA3209-MH and the VA3209-2K-MHD, the pair offer 1,200:1 contrast ratios, 250 cd/m² peak brightness and Adaptive Sync to minimise image tearing. Despite their names, ViewSonic has equipped both monitors with IPS panels, not VA ones. Additionally,...
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
The best wireless keyboard deals in November 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
daystech.org
Galaxy S23 Ultra To Bring Samsung’s Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years
The Galaxy S23 Ultra might deliver Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in years. It’s not simply because the corporate is switching to a 200MP major sensor having used a 108MP digital camera because the Galaxy S20 collection. But as a result of the agency has considerably improved its digital camera software program and picture processing algorithms.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Nova Air2: 7.8-inch E-Ink tablet arrives with Snapdragon 662 chipset and stylus support
Onyx BOOX has been on somewhat of a spree lately. Now, the company has introduced the Nova Air2, seemingly a cheaper and smaller alternative to the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 like the Tab Ultra, the Nova Air2 runs Android 11 on a 2,000 mAh battery with 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB of eMMC flash storage. For reference, the tablet measures 192 x 136.5 x 6.3 mm and weighs 235 g.
Apple Insider
Ugreen's new 13-in-1 docking station handles up to three external displays on M1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Ugreen has released a whopping 13-in-1 USB-C docking station, and it can drive up to three external displays forApple Silicon Macs. The docking station has 13 ports, enabling users to access 8K video output,...
notebookcheck.net
Oxfo OX1 e-bike with 135 km range and patented folding frame will soon crowdfund on Indiegogo
An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will shortly launch for the Oxfo OX1 electric bicycle. There are four models on offer, with EU and US variants. The top-end MAX model has up to 135 km (~84 miles) assistance range and a top speed of 35 kph (~22 mph) in the US. Oxfo claims that the bike has a patented unibody frame, which can fold to make it easier to transport.
IGN
Daily Deals: 65" Sony X90K Full Array TV "Made for PS5" for Under $1K, 86" LG 4K TV for $1200, and More 2022 4K TV Deals
Check out the hot daily deals today, including a big discount on the new 2022 Sony X90K 4K TVs with PS5 specific gaming features, an 86" LG 4K TV for only $1200, 10% Amazon cashback on select LG Evo C2 OLED TVs for Prime cardholders, and more. 2022 Sony X90K...
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Tab10: Large Android tablet launches with keyboard and stylus support with E-Ink display
The Tab10 is another E-Ink tablet produced by Onyx BOOX. Like the Tab Ultra and Leaf2, the Tab10 utilises Android 11 and supports stylus input (4,096 pressure level). Additionally, Onyx BOOX equips the Tab10 with a 6,300 mAh battery, a feature it shares with the Tab Ultra. Likewise, the Tab10 has a 10.3-inch display, which outputs at 1,404 x 1,872 pixels with a 227 PPI.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 4G is hyped as a Helio G99 class-leader prior to the smartphone's launch
Realme had hinted at performance as 1 of 3 key areas in which the upcoming 10 series would exhibit upgrades on these next-gen mid-range Android smartphones' imminent launch. Now, the BBK Electronics brand has elaborated on this by validating predictions of a switch to the Helio G99 processor in the 9 4G's successor.
