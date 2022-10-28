De Smet downs Kadoka in Viewers’ Game of the Week
KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — In the South Dakota High School Class 9B State Football Quarterfinals it was De Smet knocking off Kadoka Area 20-8 in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.
This was a defensive battle throughout, with Britt Carlson breaking through with a short touchdown run. Following a successful two-point conversion the Bulldogs led 8-0.
The score would remain that way into the 2nd quarter until Carlson would hit Trace Van Regenmorter for a long touchdown as De Smet took a 14-0 lead into halftime.
Each team would score in the second half, but the Bulldogs defense would hold strong as they picked up the 20-8 victory over Kadoka Area.
De Smet will now face Hitchcock-Tulare in the 9B Semifinals on Friday, November 4th.
