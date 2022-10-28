Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
NBC Sports
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
Colts' Jim Irsay tells ESPN he's 'giving no thought to firing' Frank Reich, Chris Ballard
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that “he is giving no thought” to firing head coach Frank Reich or general manager Chris Ballard, despite the team’s early struggles on offense and the owner’s increasing involvement in personnel decisions. Irsay’s interview...
Report: Ravens to acquire Roquan Smith from Bears
Days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles, the Bears are making another seller move. They are sending contract-year linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. Smith staged a hold-in effort during training camp but returned to the team and has played well. But the Bears...
NBC Sports
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Deion Sanders Reacts to Florida State INT Tie With Lee Corso
The Jackson State coach and the ESPN analyst have more in common than you might think.
Giants remain interested in WRs but unlikely to trade high picks
Having seen offseason trade candidate Darius Slayton become Daniel Jones‘ top target in recent weeks, the Giants have a need at wide receiver ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. How much are they willing to give up to acquire one?. Recently linked to Brandin Cooks, the Giants have indeed called...
Ravens to activate linebackers Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo
The Ravens added a major piece to their defense today when they acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears. Shortly after pulling off the trade, John Harbaugh revealed that the team will also be activating two key defenders from the reserve list. Linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated this week, Harbaugh told reporters (via the team’s website). Bowser will be activated from the reserve/PUP list while Ojabo will be activated off the reserve/NFI list.
Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’
Stephen A. Smith makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop him from claiming he's underpaid compared to other people on TV. The post Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' last-minute loss to Commanders
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ten thoughts on the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium: Live blog:LIVE: Commanders beat Colts, Sam Ehlinger with last-minute touchdown Insider: Late Washington drive, critical turnovers doom Colts in Sam Ehlinger debut It's been a weird week at the Colts facility. Perhaps the strangest I have covered from...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks willing to go to great lengths to facilitate trade to Rams?
Brandin Cooks is emerging as a popular name leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline. We heard Friday that the Chiefs, Packers and Rams were among the squads looking into the veteran receiver, but it sounds like Cooks may have a preference for where he lands. A source told Mike...
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
Deion Sanders addresses question about offers from bigger schools
As long as Deion Sanders keeps winning at Jackson State, he will continue to be linked to Power 5 jobs. Not even Sanders is hiding that reality. Sanders appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday and was asked about potentially receiving interest from FBS schools. The Jackson State head coach made clear he had no plans to leave his current job. But he was also upfront about his willingness to at least listen to other opportunities.
Texans' Brandin Cooks, Rams interested in reunion?
The Rams certainly bolstered the team that ultimately won the Super Bowl with their midseason moves last year. They are once again being looked at as potential buyers in the 2022 trade market but appear unlikely to make major additions in the coming days. The name most closely linked with...
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones wants to be released?
This isn’t an overly shocking development considering Jones’ lack of playing time. After spending the first four seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, Jones joined the Chiefs this offseason and was expected to pair with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. The RB acquisition inked a one-year, $1.5M deal with $500K guaranteed, and there was up to $3.5M worth of incentives on the deal.
Report: Buccaneers not looking to make any moves before trade deadline
Despite being in the midst of a three-game skid, and losing five of their last six games, the Buccaneers are not expected to make any big moves to acquire players before the trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. General manager Jason Licht has been known to be willing to make moves that could improve the team’s standing for a playoff run, but, right now, the team seems to be fine with where they’re at.
Bears not expected to trade LB Roquan Smith
Smith, of course, requested a trade in August, and he issued a statement indicating that the Bears’ front office was not negotiating a contract extension in good faith. Smith has been eligible for a new contract since the end of the 2020 campaign and is playing out the current season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is paying him a $9.7M salary. However, he was reportedly pushing for an accord with an AAV of at least $20M, a sum that would exceed the annual averages of First Team All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner. But unlike his fellow 2018 draftees, Smith does not yet have a Pro Bowl on his resume, let alone a First Team All-Pro selection.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield likely to return in Week 8, P.J. Walker to start
The quarterback who began the season as the Panthers’ top option appears set to return tomorrow, but not in his previous role. Baker Mayfield worked with Carolina’s scout team during the week in practice, and interim head coach Steve Wilks said he should be available for tomorrow’s game against the Falcons (Twitter link via Joe Person of The Athletic).
