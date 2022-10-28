Read full article on original website
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Teams who could add a big-name pass rusher this NFL deadline
Some intriguing names have been mentioned as available in the trade market as the deadline approaches tomorrow afternoon. As usual, pass rusher is a position that many teams are looking to make improvements at, and there’s no shortage of big names available. So which teams are in the market to trade for players like Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, or Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen? According to Alber Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams, Chiefs, Ravens, and Titans are all in the mix.
Report: Ravens to acquire Roquan Smith from Bears
Days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles, the Bears are making another seller move. They are sending contract-year linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. Smith staged a hold-in effort during training camp but returned to the team and has played well. But the Bears...
Ravens get mixed news on handful of offensive injuries
Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have yet to be healthy at the same time in 2022, something which will continue for a at least a few more games. The former was placed on IR last week after he played in four games upon return from the knee injury which cost him the entire 2021 season. That move was not actually the result of a new injury, however. Rather, Dobbins underwent surgery to “accelerate” the process by which he can regain full range of motion in his knee. Harbaugh indicated Dobbins could miss four to six weeks depending on the success of his recovery.
Colts HC Frank Reich, GM Chris Ballard not in danger of being fired
An owner-imposed quarterback change is generally not a good omen for a head coach or general manager, and Colts owner Jim Irsay‘s recent mandate that Indianapolis bench offseason trade acquisition Matt Ryan for 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger has led to speculation that HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard could be on the hot seat. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com hears from multiple sources that Reich is safe and that his job is not at all in jeopardy.
Are the Eagles potential Kareem Hunt suitors?
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports tweets that the Eagles are a team to watch with respect to acquiring Hunt. Doing so, it is now believed, will cost a fourth-round pick. That would allow the Browns to receive some form of compensation prior to the league year (when Hunt will be a free agent) while honoring the 27-year-old’s initial desire to be moved, which dates back to the summer.
Giants remain interested in WRs but unlikely to trade high picks
Having seen offseason trade candidate Darius Slayton become Daniel Jones‘ top target in recent weeks, the Giants have a need at wide receiver ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. How much are they willing to give up to acquire one?. Recently linked to Brandin Cooks, the Giants have indeed called...
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson discusses trade speculation
The Lions are sitting with the worst record in the NFL at 1-6, leading to speculation that the front office could shop their veterans prior to the trade deadline. T.J. Hockenson would be one of Detroit’s more valuable trade pieces, and there have been plenty of pundits who have hinted that the tight end could be on the move before Tuesday. However, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press writes that the Lions have not fielded any calls on Hockenson as of Friday.
Ravens to activate linebackers Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo
The Ravens added a major piece to their defense today when they acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears. Shortly after pulling off the trade, John Harbaugh revealed that the team will also be activating two key defenders from the reserve list. Linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated this week, Harbaugh told reporters (via the team’s website). Bowser will be activated from the reserve/PUP list while Ojabo will be activated off the reserve/NFI list.
Jets committed to Zach Wilson as starting QB
Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed when speaking to the media on Monday that the team did not at any point contemplate benching the 2021 second overall pick during the loss, via Connor Hughes of SNY.tv. Wilson completed less than half of passes (20-of-41) and threw three interceptions, leaving plenty of blame squarely on his shoulders for the team’s four-game winning streak coming to an end.
Colts DE Tyquan Lewis done for season with ruptured patellar tendon
Lewis was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of yesterday’s loss to the Commanders. The injury came nearly one year after Lewis suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his other knee, ending his 2021 season prematurely. “Our hearts go out to Tyquan,” said head coach Frank Reich...
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones wants to be released?
This isn’t an overly shocking development considering Jones’ lack of playing time. After spending the first four seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, Jones joined the Chiefs this offseason and was expected to pair with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. The RB acquisition inked a one-year, $1.5M deal with $500K guaranteed, and there was up to $3.5M worth of incentives on the deal.
Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant
In the aftermath of yet another underwhelming defensive performance, the Lions have made a change on the sidelines. Detroit has fired secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, as detailed by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Head coach Dan Campbell said safeties coach Brian Duker will take over in his place.
Jerry Jones supports Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game
Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ran wild with Ezekiel Elliott out of the lineup on Sunday, collecting 147 yards on offense while finding the end zone on three occasions. While you could make a compelling argument that Pollard has outperformed his teammate in recent weeks, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was adamant that Elliott remains atop the depth chart.
Broncos asking for first-round pick in trade for Bradley Chubb?
Multiple reports have connected the Broncos to a first-round pick for Bradley Chubb, in the event they end up trading the fifth-year edge rusher. The Broncos may now be insistent on a first-rounder coming back. Denver is setting a first-rounder as the Chubb starting point, according to Outkick.com’s Armando Salguero,...
Timetable for Bucs OL Ryan Jensen's return remains unclear
A recent report indicated that Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen could make his return as soon as next week. However, Greg Auman of The Athletic is throwing some cold water on that idea, writing that Jensen “has only a small chance of returning from his knee injury.”. The veteran...
Texans' Brandin Cooks, Rams interested in reunion?
The Rams certainly bolstered the team that ultimately won the Super Bowl with their midseason moves last year. They are once again being looked at as potential buyers in the 2022 trade market but appear unlikely to make major additions in the coming days. The name most closely linked with...
Bills to activate CB Tre’Davious White
The Bills are leading the NFL in scoring defense without Tre’Davious White, but are moving closer to having their top cornerback in uniform. White will be activated Wednesday, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia tweets. While this move may be more formality than surefire sign the sixth-year corner will be...
Bears not expected to trade LB Roquan Smith
Smith, of course, requested a trade in August, and he issued a statement indicating that the Bears’ front office was not negotiating a contract extension in good faith. Smith has been eligible for a new contract since the end of the 2020 campaign and is playing out the current season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is paying him a $9.7M salary. However, he was reportedly pushing for an accord with an AAV of at least $20M, a sum that would exceed the annual averages of First Team All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner. But unlike his fellow 2018 draftees, Smith does not yet have a Pro Bowl on his resume, let alone a First Team All-Pro selection.
Report: Jets, Dolphins interested in acquiring LB Bradley Chubb
A league GM informs NBC Sports’ Peter King that the Jets and Dolphins are “interested” in acquiring Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb. He adds that both teams could be willing to part ways with a first-round pick to land the 26-year-old, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
