Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have yet to be healthy at the same time in 2022, something which will continue for a at least a few more games. The former was placed on IR last week after he played in four games upon return from the knee injury which cost him the entire 2021 season. That move was not actually the result of a new injury, however. Rather, Dobbins underwent surgery to “accelerate” the process by which he can regain full range of motion in his knee. Harbaugh indicated Dobbins could miss four to six weeks depending on the success of his recovery.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO